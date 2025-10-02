Transportation and logistics sector could capture $400M-$1.2B in quantum-driven efficiencies, while Oil & Gas leads with potential savings of $6-30 billion

Organizations investing $13 billion annually in quantum technologies as commercial applications approach reality

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - Boston Consulting Group (BCG), in collaboration with Global Cybersecurity Forum (GCF), unveiled " The Quantum Leap: Navigating the Future of Computing" report at the GCF Annual Meeting 2025. The comprehensive study examines how quantum technologies are transitioning from laboratory research to commercial applications, presenting organizations with opportunities alongside cybersecurity challenges.

Quantum computing is set to unlock over $50 billion in value across industries. Transportation and logistics could see improvements worth $400 million to $1.2 billion, while energy represents the largest opportunity, with Oil & Gas savings of $6–30 billion. Reflecting this potential, organizations are already committing nearly $13 billion globally in quantum technologies by 2025.

The report underscores that while quantum computing will deliver immense opportunities, it also poses urgent cybersecurity challenges for organizations in the GCC and across the globe. Traditional encryption methods face the risk of being rendered obsolete by quantum decryption capabilities, exposing critical data to threats such as “harvest now, decrypt later” attacks. To address this, organizations must act now, combining post-quantum cryptography with innovations like quantum key distribution to create resilient, layered defenses. Building these safeguards early is essential to protecting market trust and ensuring long-term security in a quantum future

"The region stands at a unique inflection point where substantial sector investments intersect with quantum computing capabilities,” said Shoaib Yousuf, Managing Director and Partner at BCG. “Government initiatives across the GCC show great maturity in quantum early adoption, from optimizing oil and gas operations to developing quantum-safe smart city infrastructure. Through strategic partnerships with global quantum leaders, the GCC is positioning itself as a quantum-ready economic powerhouse by integrating quantum capabilities into critical industries while strengthening cybersecurity defenses."

Building a Quantum Roadmap for Success

Evaluating organization readiness for the quantum near future remains a critical endeavor to achieve two vital objectives: building the necessary cybersecurity frameworks to ensure quantum resilience, and creating a pathway for early quantum adoption to benefit from a winner-takes most advantage.

To help achieve these objectives, BCG launched its Impact and Readiness framework designed to help organizations evaluate the extent to which quantum computing could influence their operations and strategy (Impact) and their preparedness for its transformative potential (Readiness). The proprietary framework maps companies along a Quantum Adoption Curve, evaluating potential disruption across external landscapes, operational processes, and compliance requirements, while also assessing readiness in infrastructure, talent, and governance.

The report also outlines a strategic approach for quantum success beginning with comprehensive assessment, where organizations evaluate quantum-related cybersecurity risks and analyze high-impact use cases suitable for proof-of-concept projects. In the following phase, organizations define measurable strategic goals, prioritize scalable use cases, and build partnerships. The pathway culminates in launching targeted proof-of-concept projects while strategically investing in training, talent acquisition, and R&D with concrete milestones and progress-tracking metrics.

"We are witnessing the convergence of computational innovation, cybersecurity transformation, and unprecedented market opportunities. Organizations that strategically balance quantum adoption with quantum resilience will spearhead the next era of business success. This requires immediate action to build capabilities while strengthening defenses," added David Panhans, Managing Director and Senior Partner at BCG.

BCG's quantum resilience framework provides organizations with a systematic pathway to prepare for the quantum future by addressing both opportunities and vulnerabilities. Companies must audit current capabilities to identify skill gaps, develop quantum talent through upskilling and strategic hiring, and enhance cybersecurity postures by adopting quantum-safe solutions.

