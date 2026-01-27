Dubai — Leading international developer BCD Global , on Sunday , held an official groundbreaking ceremony launching their first project in the growing Warsan district of Dubai as the emirate’s buoyant property market continues to attract buyers and investors seeking capital appreciation and rental income.

The project marks the start of construction on a freehold housing development aimed at mid-market and long-term investors, with one and two-bedroom apartments .

“Breaking ground is always a moment of accountability,” said Dr Angad Singh Bedi, Chairman, BCD Global, who has steered the enterprise into a zero-debt, vertically integrated platform aligned with global governance standards, having delivered over 155 million square feet of real estate across more than 300 residential, mixed-use and large-scale developments in seven countries over seven decades. “With this project, the focus is on durability – in design, in compliance and in value creation over time.”

Dubai’s real estate market has sustained momentum into 2025, with robust sales and high investor interest. According to data released by the Dubai Land Department, total real estate transactions reached Dh917 billion in 2025, marking a 20 per cent year-on-year increase in both value and volume compared with 2024. Residential sales prices in Dubai climbed to around Dh 1,597 per square foot, up roughly 20% year-on-year, while average rental yields across the city remain in the 6 %-8 % range, outperforming many global property markets, according to another report.

“Dubai remains one of the few global cities where residential real estate still offers a compelling combination of yield, transparency and long-term growth,” said Amit Puri, Chief Executive Officer of the 70-year-old legacy Indian company that announced its formal entry into the Middle East, naming Dubai as its regional headquarters at the start of the year as it accelerates its next phase of global growth. “This project has been structured to align with that reality – freehold ownership, full regulatory compliance and a product designed for sustained rental demand rather than short-term speculation.”

Market analysts say the UAE residential sector has benefited from population growth, investor inflows and an expanding housing supply pipeline, with projections of nearly 300,000 new homes by 2028 under development and rental rates expected to remain resilient in 2026

The development will be delivered in compliance with the emirate’s regulatory framework overseen by the Dubai Land Department and Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA), and is part of BCD Global’s expanding development pipeline focused on disciplined execution and long-term value.

Further details on sales launches and construction timelines are expected to be announced later. The company is targeting a revenue of Dh300 million from its projects in Q1 2026, starting with its first project in Warsan.

About BCD Global

Founded in 1952, BCD Global is a fourth-generation multinational group with a proven track record in real estate development, construction, finance, and advisory. The Group has delivered 155+ million sq ft of built assets globally, with 20+ million sq ft currently under execution.

BCD Global operates with a zero-debt balance sheet, reflecting conservative capital management and long-term financial resilience. Its decades-long relationships with governments and Fortune 500 clients underscore execution certainty, governance strength, and institutional credibility. Entering its next phase, BCD Global remains focused on scalable growth anchored in discipline, durability, and responsible value creation.