Bahrain: Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait (BBK), a leading retail and corporate bank in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Binance Bahrain, the regulated subsidiary of the world’s largest blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency exchange. The agreement positions BBK as the first bank in the GCC to join the Binance Link Program, marking a major milestone in the region’s digital finance evolution. The partnership is subject to final regulatory approval from the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB).

The announcement was made at the Gateway Gulf Investment Forum Bahrain 2025, underscoring Bahrain’s growing role as a regional hub for crypto-asset innovation and regulated digital finance.

Under the MoU, BBK will integrate Binance Bahrain’s white-label Crypto-as-a-Service (CaaS) solution directly into the BBK Mobile Banking App. Leveraging secure, Plug & Play APIs, the integration will enable BBK customers to trade and manage crypto assets seamlessly within the bank’s ecosystem, without the need to create or manage a separate Binance account.

A dedicated in-app dashboard will allow customers to view digital asset holdings, execute transactions, and manage crypto alongside traditional banking and investment products delivering a unified, streamlined financial experience.

“This partnership reflects BBK’s continued commitment to innovation and customer-centric digital transformation,” said Yaser Alsharifi, Group Chief Executive of BBK. “By integrating Binance Bahrain’s capabilities into our mobile platform, we are enabling secure and convenient access to new asset classes while maintaining the trust and reliability our customers expect.”

Tameem Al Moosawi, General Manager of Binance Bahrain, commented: “We are proud to collaborate with BBK on this pioneering initiative. This partnership not only expands access to digital assets through a trusted banking channel, but also reinforces Bahrain’s leadership in regulated crypto-asset innovation across the region.”

Catherine Chen, Head of VIP & Institutional at Binance, added: “As global demand for digital assets continues to grow, we are pleased to support BBK in offering crypto services at scale. This collaboration unlocks new growth opportunities while setting a benchmark for institutional adoption in the GCC.”

By combining BBK’s established banking infrastructure with Binance Bahrain’s regulated crypto expertise, the collaboration supports Bahrain’s national vision to become a leading regional hub for crypto-asset trading and financial innovation. It also advances BBK’s embedded banking strategy, enabling customers to access a comprehensive suite of financial services from deposits and traditional investments to digital assets, within a single, secure platform.

Once regulatory approvals are finalized, BBK customers will gain direct access to crypto trading and management services through the BBK Mobile App, further accelerating mainstream adoption of digital assets in the Kingdom.

