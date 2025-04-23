Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait (BBK), a leading retail and commercial bank in Bahrain, has announced a strategic collaboration with Batelco by Beyon. This partnership introduces special fiber internet deals along with smart home packages to customers who secure Mortgage Loans during the “Innovation in Social Housing” Summit.

Held under the esteemed patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, the event is convened under the theme 'Towards Innovative and Sustainable Housing Solutions,' underscoring the pivotal role of digital transformation in shaping the future of the housing sector.

As part of this initiative, BBK and Batelco are offering three exclusive smart home solutions, each designed to cater to the evolving needs of modern households. The Basic Package includes a Smart Switch, Dimmer, and IR Controller. The Advanced Package expands on the Basic Package by adding a Curtain Motor. The Premium Package includes all components of the Advance Package, in addition to a full suite of smart sensors.

Commenting on the launch of this partnership, Mr. Ahmed Taqi, General Manager of Retail Banking at BBK, emphasised that the collaboration represents a strategic step toward introducing homeowners to the concept of smart living at a competitive cost, and stated. “Smart home technologies are increasingly becoming a standard expectation in modern residences and BBK is committed to ensuring access to cutting-edge solutions that meet the aspirations of Bahraini families.”

Mr. Taqi also highlighted that the initiative aligns with BBK’s broader mission to enhance customers' quality of life by offering intelligent home solutions that contribute to comfort, convenience, and security.

“Smart technologies have become essential elements of contemporary living, responding to the demands of an increasingly digital society. Through this initiative, BBK aims to provide a unique opportunity for summit visitors to explore the latest in smart home innovations, while benefiting from an integrated experience supported by a strong technological and financial infrastructure,” said Mr. Taqi.

Ms. Aseel Mattar, General Manager – Consumer Division at Batelco, expressed her enthusiasm about the collaboration, describing it as a model example of inter-sector cooperation designed to serve the local community.

"This partnership with BBK, forged on the occasion of a landmark national event, reflects a unified commitment to enhancing the quality of life for Bahraini families through seamless access to advanced digital solutions. Batelco remains steadfast in supporting the Kingdom’s digital transformation journey and making smart technologies more accessible and impactful across the housing landscape."