DOHA, QATAR – beIN MEDIA GROUP (“beIN”), the leading global sports, entertainment, and media organisation, and its companies, TOD and ProTV, are participating in the third edition of Web Summit Qatar, where they will present the Group’s evolution into a technology-driven media conglomerate, while showcasing innovations shaping the future of sports streaming, fan engagement, and digital media.

The four-day Summit is underway at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre and will run until Wednesday, bringing together entrepreneurs, investors, startups, and industry leaders from around the world to discuss the latest developments in technology, AI, fintech, and digital transformation.

At the summit, beIN is showcasing a series of on-booth immersive experiences, highlighting the Group’s continued investment in proprietary technology across broadcasting, streaming, and AI-enabled experiences. These immersive demonstrations present a range of in-house solutions, reflecting its focus on building scalable, flexible systems that enhance efficiency while elevating on-air and digital output.

Among the technologies on display is beIN’s internally developed on-air data automation system, which automates the integration of live data feeds from multiple providers, including sports, weather, and financial sources. The system enables real-time visualisation and flexible data integration, supporting dynamic on-air presentation without manual intervention. The on-booth experiences also feature beIN’s automated social media design and publishing system, illustrating the shift from traditional workflows to fully automated, data-driven content creation and distribution.

Alongside this, TOD will be displaying a dedicated experience zone highlighting how beIN’s OTT platform is leveraging AI and data to enhance content discovery, accessibility, and fan engagement at scale. Demonstrations will include real-time multilingual AI subtitling and translation, an interactive content exploration interface driven by audience behaviour insights, and advanced viewing offerings such as automated highlights, live match statistics, and new features such as Mulytiview and Fanzone. Together, these capabilities underscore beIN’s strategy to build a scalable, intelligent streaming platform designed to support regional growth and evolving audience needs ahead of major global sporting events.

Visitors can also experience beIN STREAM, the group’s OTT service that utilises a dedicated streaming device for access, marking a major shift toward cloud-based content delivery. The service demonstrates how cloud technology enables rapid updates, advanced graphics, and AI-enhanced content while eliminating the need for complex on-premise hardware. The platform reflects how beIN continues to reshape the future of streaming.

Additionally, beIN is engaging with industry leaders and partners through a programme of masterclasses and discussions led by its experts, focused on media innovation, technology, and the future of sports broadcasting, reinforcing its role in shaping dialogue around the evolution of the sector. Moreover, interviews conducted at beIN’s on-site studio with leading figures in the sports world will air on its flagship sports channels, beIN SPORTS.

beIN’s participation at Web Summit Qatar 2026 will include a fireside chat on 3 February titled From Broadcast to Bespoke: The Future of Sports Streaming, featuring Rama Aldairi, Group VP Digital, beIN MEDIA GROUP, alongside Peter Mrkic, Managing Director of TOD. The session is set to explore the shift from DTH broadcasting to integrated streaming ecosystems, the role of AI and personalisation in fan engagement, and the challenges of scaling digital platforms across diverse markets.

beIN is welcoming attendees at its Web Summit Qatar 2026 Booth located at E430.

About beIN MEDIA GROUP

beIN MEDIA GROUP is a leading independent global media group and one of the foremost sports & entertainment networks in the world. The group distributes and produces an unrivalled array of entertainment, live sport and major international events across 5 continents, 40 countries and in 9 different languages spanning Europe, North America, Asia, Australasia and the Middle East & North Africa (MENA). beIN MEDIA GROUP’s flagship sports network, beIN SPORTS, holds the single largest portfolio of sports rights of any global broadcaster; and through its iconic MIRAMAX film studio, beIN holds an extensive library of Hollywood blockbusters while having a growing presence in series and movies production and distribution, as well as in the digital space. beIN MEDIA GROUP acquired Digiturk, the leading pay-tv operator in Türkiye, in August 2016, and in 2022 launched its premium OTT service, TOD, across MENA and Türkiye.

