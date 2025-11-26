Dubai, UAE: Bayut and dubizzle, the UAE’s leading property portals under Dubizzle Group, have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with PRYPCO Mortgage, the home financing vertical of PRYPCO, the leading PropTech platform in the region, to enhance access to innovative property financing solutions for homebuyers across the UAE.

The signing ceremony took place at the Bayut & dubizzle headquarters in Dubai Design District, where Amira Sajwani, Founder and CEO of PRYPCO, and Haider Khan, CEO of Bayut & dubizzle and CEO of Dubizzle Group MENA, formally exchanged and signed the agreement. The event was attended by senior executives and partners, marking an important milestone in the ongoing collaboration between technology and financial innovation in the UAE’s real estate sector.

This strategic partnership aims to create a seamless, tech-driven experience for property seekers by integrating PRYPCO’s innovative home finance solutions directly within Bayut and dubizzle’s advanced PropTech ecosystem. Through this collaboration, users will gain access to a bespoke mortgage calculator that provides instant, personalized repayment estimates on every property listing, empowering buyers with greater transparency and convenience throughout their home-buying journey.

As part of the MoU, PRYPCO will serve as the exclusive online home finance partner on Bayut and dubizzle, ensuring a fully branded experience that connects active buyers with tailored finance options.

This collaboration also embodies the forward-thinking vision of Dubai and the UAE’s leadership in driving the growth of the PropTech industry. By championing innovation, digital transformation and customer-focused solutions, the nation continues to set new global benchmarks in real estate technology. In line with the UAE’s ambition to become a world leader in smart, sustainable, and technology-enabled living, this partnership underscores Bayut and dubizzle’s shared commitment to supporting a transparent, future-ready, and investor-friendly property market.

Commenting on this partnership, Haider Khan, CEO of Bayut & dubizzle and CEO of Dubizzle Group MENA, said: “At Bayut and dubizzle, we believe that the future of real estate lies in using technology to solve challenges faced by all stakeholders and help unlock further value in one of the most prized asset classes in human history. Our partnership with PRYPCO embodies a shared vision to drive innovation and accelerate digital transformation within the industry. Together, we look forward to shaping a smarter, more connected property landscape — one that empowers consumers, strengthens our partners and contributes to building a progressive, future-ready real estate sector in the UAE.”

Amira Sajwani, Founder and CEO, PRYPCO said, “At PRYPCO, our vision has always been to make real estate more accessible, transparent, and empowering for everyone. Partnering with Bayut and dubizzle, two of the UAE’s most trusted property platforms, allows us to bring this vision to life on a larger scale. Together, we’re redefining how people experience property ownership, leveraging technology to simplify and elevate every step of the home-buying journey.”

This partnership reflects Dubai’s continued leadership in shaping a dynamic PropTech sector that stands as a global benchmark — carrying the city’s name as a symbol of innovation, trust and excellence in real estate technology.

About Dubizzle Group

Dubizzle Group is the leading digital classifieds marketplace in the MENA region and a household name in the UAE. The Group connects individual and business sellers with prospective buyers across several verticals, particularly real estate and automotive, through its powerful digital ecosystem. At the centre of this ecosystem are its two flagship platforms: dubizzle, a broad horizontal platform spanning real estate, autos, and general classifieds, and Bayut, a dedicated real estate vertical platform. Dubizzle Group holds leading positions in its core UAE market, accounting for the majority of revenues, and also operates high-growth businesses in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and other GCC countries. Together, dubizzle and Bayut attract millions of users every month, underpinned by strong brand awareness, high audience engagement, and deep relationships with real estate agencies and automotive dealers.

