Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Bayut, the UAE’s leading PropTech platform and a regional pioneer in artificial intelligence and machine learning applications for real estate, has announced it has achieved 100% compliance with the regulatory requirements issued by the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC). This milestone highlights Bayut’s continued leadership in shaping a more transparent, credible, and technologically advanced real estate ecosystem in Abu Dhabi.

The announcement aligns with the launch of “Madmoun”, the GCC’s first government-led Multiple Listing Service (MLS), introduced by ADREC to enhance transactional reliability and elevate listing verification standards. Through Madmoun, only valid properties—listed by a maximum of three licensed brokers—will be allowed on the market, marking a landmark step in regulating the emirate’s property landscape.

The team at ADREC has also welcomed Bayut’s 100% compliance milestone with great enthusiasm, viewing it as a key signal of market readiness to adopt technology-driven regulatory frameworks.

Bayut has been at the forefront of integrating cutting-edge AI and machine learning models to eliminate listing inaccuracies and promote trust. Tools like TruBroker™ have become industry benchmarks for property authentication, giving users confidence in the availability and accuracy of listings. These AI-driven tools are further supported by human review systems, ensuring that every listing meets Bayut’s market-leading quality and compliance criteria.

Commenting on the announcement, Haider Ali Khan, CEO of Bayut and CEO of Dubizzle Group in MENA, said:

“Achieving full compliance with ADREC’s regulations is not just a regulatory milestone—it is a testament to our tech-first mindset and relentless drive to raise the bar for PropTech standards in the region.

At Bayut, we are harnessing the power of AI, data science and automation not just to meet industry requirements, but to shape what the future of real estate should look like: smart, safe, and transparent. We commend ADREC’s visionary Madmoun initiative, which aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver credibility and innovation at scale.”

This achievement builds on the strategic partnership signed between Bayut and ADREC in 2024, focused on fostering deeper public-private collaboration to enhance data accuracy and elevate digital infrastructure within Abu Dhabi’s real estate sector.

As the PropTech landscape evolves, Bayut remains committed to being the regional benchmark for AI-led real estate platforms, championing innovation that serves the interests of investors, agencies, developers and end-users alike. With a robust team of engineers, data scientists and compliance experts, Bayut continues to drive the transformation of real estate through technology that leads, not follows.