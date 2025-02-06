Efforts will focus on educating pharmacists on cutting-edge tools and digital applications for efficient, cost-effective early detection of cardiovascular diseases, enhancing patient outcomes.

As the leading cause of death in Saudi Arabia, cardiovascular disease (CVD) presents significant challenges to the public health system.[1] This initiative supports Saudi Vision 2030 by addressing both the clinical and economic impacts of CVD.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Bayer, a global leader in life sciences with a strong emphasis on healthcare and nutrition, today announced its collaboration with Al-Dawaa Medical Services, one of the largest retail pharmacy chains in Saudi Arabia. Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Al-Dawaa Medical Services seeks to play a pivotal role in the "Protect Your Heart" national awareness campaign, sponsored by Bayer and Al-Dawaa Medical Services, and supported by the Ministry of Health. This initiative is being carried out in collaboration with Athar Volunteering Society, which will be responsible for managing all on-ground logistics, including obtaining necessary approvals, and volunteering initiatives.

This significant event was graced by the presence of His Royal Highness Prince Abdulellah bin Abdulrahman bin Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, along with distinguished dignitaries including Dr. Abdullah Al-Asiri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Population Health, and Dr. Reema Al-Ghanimi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health for Human Resources and Workforce Development.

Through their strategic partnership, Bayer and Al-Dawaa Medical Services aspire to amplify awareness regarding the early detection of cardiovascular disease (CVD) in at-risk patients. Their objective is to enhance quality of life, improve heart health, and ultimately diminish CVD mortality rates. In Saudi Arabia, over 30 percent of adults are at risk of experiencing a cardiovascular event. This elevated risk is associated with common factors such as smoking, high consumption of fatty foods, low fiber intake, and a sedentary lifestyle. Moreover, by 2035, the incidence of cardiovascular disease in Saudi Arabia is expected to increase by approximately 480,000 individuals, along with a threefold rise in economic burden.[2]

Saudi Vision 2030 aspires to diminish the clinical and economic impact of cardiovascular disease while enhancing vitality and longevity in a new era of comprehensive healthcare.[3] Additionally, the Saudi government is committed to increasing life expectancy from 75 to 80 years under this vision. Addressing cardiovascular disease, a key noncommunicable ailment is central to these efforts.[4]

During the partnership, efforts will center on educating Al-Dawaa Medical Services pharmacists about cutting-edge assessment tools and digital applications available to enhance the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of early cardiovascular disease (CVD) detection, ultimately improving patient outcomes and reducing future burden on the healthcare sector. This initiative includes a field campaign, where 20 checkpoints equipped with cardio assessment tools will be established in select Al-Dawaa Medical Services branches. Each Point of Check (POC) will feature the "HUMA" digital self-assessment tool, enabling the identification of CVD risk in high-risk individuals, supported by trained staff for CVD risk factor detection. Complementing this is a media campaign aimed at raising public awareness about CVD risk factors, underscoring the importance of early detection, and highlighting the impact of CVD on quality of life, along with prevention and management strategies.

Elaborating further on the partnership, Mohamed Galal, VP, Head of Middle East, Bayer Consumer Health, said: “Cardiovascular health remains a significant concern both across the world and in Saudi Arabia. As a leader in healthcare innovation, Bayer is honored to partner with Al-Dawaa Medical Services in this transformative initiative. Together, we are committed to advancing heart health awareness and improving early detection of cardiovascular diseases in Saudi Arabia. By leveraging cutting-edge tools and educational programs, we aim to empower healthcare professionals and the public alike, ultimately enhancing patient outcomes and supporting the goals of Saudi Vision 2030. This partnership marks another milestone in the wake of other recent collaborations in promoting cardiovascular health in the Kingdom.”

Commenting on the strategic partnership, Maged El Shazly, Managing Director of Bayer Saudi Arabia & Country Commercial Lead, Bayer Consumer Health, stated: "This collaboration between Bayer and Al-Dawaa Medical Services represents a significant step forward in our ongoing efforts to enhance public health across Saudi Arabia. Cardiovascular diseases pose a major challenge to our healthcare system, and this initiative aligns perfectly with our Vision 2030 objectives of fostering a vibrant society through improved health outcomes.”

Adding to this, Fahad Alfarraj, Deputy CEO, Al-Dawaa Medical Services Company, said: “Al-Dawaa Medical Services is proud to collaborate with Bayer on this vital initiative to combat cardiovascular disease in Saudi Arabia. This partnership reflects our deep commitment to providing accessible and innovative healthcare solutions to our community. By working together, we can empower individuals to take control of their heart health through early detection and proactive management, ultimately contributing to a healthier future for all.”

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. In line with its mission, “Health for all, Hunger for none,” the company’s products and services are designed to help people, and the planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is committed to driving sustainable development and generating a positive impact with its businesses. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2023, the Group employed around 100,000 people and had sales of 47.6 billion euros. R&D expenses before special items amounted to 5.8 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.com.

About Al-Dawaa Medical Services: Within the framework of Al-Dawaa Medical Services' efforts toward improving the healthcare system in Saudi Arabia, the company has worked diligently to become a leading retail pharmacy chain and healthcare hub in the Kingdom and the GCC. Beyond medication, Al-Dawaa Medical Services offers daily beauty and personal essentials, a seamless digitally enabled dispensing journey, and a wide array of healthcare solutions. Al-Dawaa Medical Services is committed to growth, continuously enhancing its products and services for its valued consumers. Over the years, with the help of its sincere supporters and allies, Al-Dawaa Medical Services has been able to provide research and fellowship grants, which have resulted in many productive projects.

