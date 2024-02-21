Get Your Device Instantly from a Smart Vending Machine

Manama, Bahrain: Batelco, part of the Beyon Group, unveiled its first fully-fledged Digital experience Shop at an exclusive launch event on Wednesday 21 February at Marassi Galleria Mall. The Shop provides a contactless retail experience designed to elevate the customer journey. Encompassing a diverse range of functions with remarkable features, including a smart vending machine, the new shop is helping to change the face of retail in Bahrain.

Batelco’s new shop enables customers to complete all their transactions through a simple, smooth, and hassle-free digital journey. A special feature that sets the digital experience shop apart from any other shop is the smart vending machine, which is the first of its kind in Bahrain, and it allows customers to purchase a new device on the spot through simple steps, without the need of a sales representative’s assistance.

Another unique aspect of the shop is the product display zone, where customers can compare up to 3 devices side-by-side and explore their specifications, assisting shoppers to make better buying decisions.

Moreover, the shop also includes advanced self-service kiosks that incorporate a wide range of functions including the ability to activate a new eSIM or replace a SIM card as well as upgrade a Postpaid or Prepaid or Fiber line. Customers can also refill a prepaid plan, inquire about their bill, make payments and much more.

Aseel Mattar, General Manager Consumer at Batelco said: “We are delighted to unveil this shop to our customers offering them a quicker and more convenient shopping experience. Now customers can explore the details of the devices in the interactive product display zone and then make a purchase through our smart vending machine independently.”

“We aim to continuously improve the customers’ digital retail experience and take it to the next level, and adding a smart vending machine alongside advanced self-service digital kiosks at the retail shop is a big leap to elevating the experience further,” Ms. Mattar concluded.

During the event, Batelco executives and members of the media were present, and a live demonstration of purchasing a device through the smart vending machine was presented. The smart vending machine includes various types of devices and accessories. Soon, Batelco will launch more smart vending machines in different areas of the Kingdom.

Customers are invited to visit the shop at any time during the malls' opening hours. The new Batelco shop is located in Marassi Galleria Mall, ground floor.

-Ends-

This press release has been issued by Beyon Corporate Communications & Sustainability Department. For further information, please contact Public.Relations@beyon.com