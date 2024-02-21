Manama, Bahrain: Batelco, part of the Beyon Group, announced the lucky winner of the “Win a Waterfront Villa” raffle campaign on Wednesday, February 21, 2024. The announcement took place at Batelco's new digital shop in Marassi Galleria, where members of Batelco’s management team, welcomed Sonny Ramas and informed him of his big win.

Before the big reveal, the Batelco team informed the winner that he won a device in a raffle campaign, and asked him to come and collect it from Batelco’s new shop. When Sonny arrived at the shop, to his surprise, he was greeted by Batelco Chief Operating Officer, Maitham Abdulla, and Batelco General Manager Consumer, Aseel Mattar. Sonny was completely puzzled, but his confusion quickly turned to sheer astonishment and joy as it was revealed that he had in fact won the luxury waterfront villa at Diyar Al Muharraq.

Expressing his joy about his incredible win, Sonny Ramas said: “I am absolutely thrilled and still in disbelief. Winning a new house is a dream come true for me and my family. I have been a loyal customer of Batelco for years, and this prize is beyond anything I could have imagined. I am truly grateful."

Commenting on the occasion, Aseel Mattar, General Manager Consumer at Batelco said: “Huge congratulations to the lucky grand prize winner Sonny on winning a luxurious waterfront villa, located in one of Bahrain’s prestigious new residential areas in Diyar Al Muharraq. Batelco is thrilled to offer a dream prize and to have made such a significant impact on Sonny’s life.”

“The raffle campaign was launched to reward and appreciate Batelco's loyal customers and provide them with an opportunity to win an extraordinary prize while showcasing its commitment to delivering exceptional home internet services. The campaign was an incredible success, and we look forward to delivering more exciting campaigns for our valued customers in the future,” she added.

The raffle campaign ran from February 2023 until the end of January 2024, and Batelco Home Broadband customers or existing customers that renewed or upgraded their Fiber or Mobile Broadband packages were automatically entered into the raffle.

Batelco would like to extend its heartfelt congratulations to Sonny Ramas on his remarkable win and express gratitude to all customers who participated in the Raffle Campaign. The raffle was carried out in the presence of representatives of the Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MOIC).

