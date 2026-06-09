Compatible with Integrated Pest Management (IPM) programs and supports effective resistance management

BASF Agricultural Solutions has announced the launch of its new product, Efficon®, introducing a new-generation insecticide designed to effectively control key sucking pests in high-value crops.

Powered by the novel active ingredient Axalion® Active, Efficon® is a highly reliable and effective solution that marks the beginning of a New Era in sustainable pest control. It offers Egyptian farmers a unique mode of action (MoA), providing long-lasting protection against harmful piercing and sucking pests across a wide range of crops.

Farmers across Egypt are facing increasing challenges in managing pests while maintaining crop performance. Climate change, evolving pest dynamics, and the repeated use of existing insecticide classes have led to growing resistance concerns, putting yield, crop quality, and profitability at risk.

With these pressures mounting, growers are actively seeking new modes of action that deliver reliable and long-lasting control. Efficon® addresses this need by providing an innovative solution that helps manage resistance while ensuring consistent performance in the field.

Designed for vegetable and potato growers, Efficon® targets piercing-sucking insects such as whiteflies and aphids. It rapidly stops insect feeding, helping reduce virus transmission and protect crop quality. With its unique mode of action (IRAC Group 36), Efficon® provides a valuable new tool to support long-term resistance management strategies.

Fully compatible with IPM programs, Efficon® enables farmers to achieve high efficacy and long-lasting protection while maintaining high crop selectivity, supporting more sustainable and responsible agricultural practices.

Youssef Babouih, Regional Director of BASF in Egypt and the Middle East, stated: "Efficon® represents a significant addition to our portfolio of innovative agricultural solutions and reflects our commitment to bringing the latest global technologies to Egypt and the region. Developed through strong investment in R&D, it addresses the evolving needs of the agricultural sector and the challenges faced by farmers. This launch also demonstrates our confidence in the Egyptian market and its strategic role in driving regional agricultural growth. With Efficon®, we aim to support growers of high-value crops with effective solutions that protect yields, enhance crop quality, and strengthen competitiveness in export markets.”

Dr. Murat Ayaz, Vice President of Agricultural Solutions for Southern Europe, Middle East, and Africa, added: "The launch of Efficon® reflects our commitment to delivering sustainable agricultural solutions across markets. At BASF, we believe innovation is a key driver for the future of agriculture.That is why we invest approximately €2.1 billion annually in research and development worldwide, with nearly €1 billion dedicated to agricultural solutions. Through these investments and our global research network, we develop and transfer advanced technologies that enable farmers to improve sustainable productivity around the world.”

With the introduction of Efficon®, BASF reinforces its commitment to supporting farmers in Egypt with innovative solutions that combine performance, reliability, and sustainability - setting new standards in crop protection for today and the future.

About BASF Agricultural Solutions:

Everything we do, we do for the love of farming. Farming is fundamental to provide sufficient and affordable food for a rapidly growing population, while reducing environmental impacts. That’s why we are working with partners and experts to integrate sustainability criteria into all business decisions. With €990 million in 2025, we invest in a strong R&D pipeline, and our solutions are purpose-designed for different crop systems. Connecting seeds and traits, crop protection products, digital tools and sustainability approaches, to help deliver the best possible outcomes for farmers, growers and stakeholders along the value chain. In 2025, our business generated sales of €9.6 billion.

For more information, please visit www.agriculture.basf.com or our social media channels.

About BASF

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. Our ambition: We want to be the preferred chemical company to enable our customers’ green transformation. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. Around 108,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio comprises, as core businesses, the segments Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, and Nutrition & Care; our standalone businesses are bundled in the segments Surface Technologies and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of around €60 billion in 2025. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the United States. Further information at www.basf.com.