DUBAI, UAE- Baseball United, the first professional baseball league focused on the Middle East and South Asia, announced today the completion of Baseball United Ballpark, the first professional baseball field in the history of the region. The field, completed in just 38 days by Baseball United and their construction partners, will debut to the public beginning this week with the Arab Classic Tournament. Nine nations from the GCC and Subcontinent will participate in the largest and most competitive international baseball tournament in the region’s history.

Baseball United Chairman and CEO, Kash Shaikh, shared this news - as well as several other record-setting milestones - at an official press conference in partnership with Dubai Sports Council and the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism. Several dignitaries were in attendance, including Baseball United Co-Owners and Major League Baseball legends, Barry Larkin, Mariano Rivera, Adrian Beltre, and Elvis Andrus. Government officials from the UAE, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Venezuela, and the Dominican Republic were also in attendance.

“We have come a long way in a short time,” said Shaikh. “In just two short years - fueled by the belief and support of the Dubai government, regional baseball federations, baseball legends, baseball fans around the world, and the will and resilience of our own Baseball United team - we’ve all made history. And we’ve made that history over and over again. I say that with no exaggeration or hyperbole, because everything we are doing together has truly never been done before. Together, we’ve transported a completely new sport to a completely new part of the world, and we’ve built another bridge to connect people to Dubai as one of the world’s greatest sports and entertainment destinations.”

Baseball United’s historic milestones include:

The expansion of its ownership to 20 professional baseball legends. In addition to Larkin, Rivera, Beltre, and Andrus, top players such as Albert Pujols, Felix Hernandez, Robinson Cano, Robinson Chirinos, Ryan Howard, Bartolo Colon, and Ronald Acuña Jr. are part of the current investment group. Collectively, these legends represent more than 300 years of professional baseball experience, 80 MLB AllStar appearances, and 15 World Series Championships.

The launch of Baseball United’s official merchandise line in Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, and The Galleria Mall (Abu Dhabi) in partnership with GO Sport. Official baseball jerseys will be available for sale for the first time, including the jerseys of all four inaugural Baseball United franchises, the Mumbai Cobras, Karachi Monarchs, Mid East Falcons, and the Dubaibased Arabia Wolves.

The formation of the firstever UAE National Baseball Team, in partnership with Emirates Cricket Board. The new UAE team will play its first ever match at 1pm GST on Thursday against India, and then again later that evening against Pakistan (8pm GST).

The completion of the first ever professional baseball field in the history of this region. Baseball United Ballpark, with field dimensions mirrored after the iconic Yankee Stadium, is the only professional field within 10,000km of Dubai. The field will be home to all Baseball United events, tournaments, and its upcoming league season, as well as serve as a launchpad for international events with top baseball teams from around the world.

The opening of the Arab Classic International Baseball Tournament from November 7th to November 10th at Baseball United Ballpark at The Sevens. Nine nations from the GCC and Subcontinent will participate in the largest and most competitive international baseball tournament in the history of the region with four consecutive days of baseball at the new Baseball United Ballpark. Twentyone games will be played in Morning and Evening Sessions, with the Championship on Sunday, November 10th. Evening games will be streamed for free on baseballunited.com. Tickets for all Sessions are available on Platinumlist. Ticket prices begin at AED 49.

“We are so excited that - for the first time in history - all these national baseball teams from the subcontinent and the GCC will finally have a stage to showcase their passion, their talent, and their development,” said Shaikh. “Growing the game at the grassroots and national team levels is so important to our mission at Baseball United. We know that this is where and how we build the foundation of this sport in the region. We transformed an empty oval of dirt and dust, into a world class baseball field in just 38 days so that these national teams and their players would be the first to play at our new Ballpark.”

“Our new field will enable so many other opportunities like this one for so many countries, communities, and athletes,” said Shaikh. “It is truly a game changer for Dubai and the region. We can’t wait to host everyone at the Ballpark.”

To learn more about Baseball United, visit baseballunited.com.

To purchase tickets to the Arab Classic, visit Platinumlist UAE.

About Baseball United

Baseball United is the first professional baseball league focused on the Middle East and the Indian Subcontinent. Baseball United’s inaugural Showcase event in Dubai was broadcast in 127 countries, reaching 200 million households, and our new ballpark is the first professional baseball field in the history of the region. Our mission is to inspire one billion new fans to fall in love with baseball. Our ownership group includes award-winning entrepreneur, Kash Shaikh, and 20 baseball legends, including Barry Larkin, Mariano Rivera, Adrián Beltré, Robinson Chirinos, Felix Hernandez, Robinson Cano, Ryan Howard, and Ronald Acuña Jr. In addition to our professional league, the Baseball United ecosystem spans youth development, federation partnerships, media and content production, merchandise, and non-profit outreach. With over 30 nationalities represented on our team rosters and a new suite of innovative game changes, Baseball United is working to create a new future for baseball in one of the fastest growing and most culturally diverse regions in the world.