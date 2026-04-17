Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Across the Middle East, millions of devices sit unused in homes, warehouses, and storage facilities, representing a growing environmental challenge and a significant untapped commercial opportunity. From smartphones and laptops to home appliances, these assets often fall out of the economy once their initial use ends. Basatne, a global leader in sustainable trade solutions and reverse logistics, is addressing this gap with the launch of Cartlow Wholesale, a structured B2B marketplace designed to bring these products back into circulation at scale.

The platform connects retailers, distributors, refurbishers, and resellers through a single, digitised ecosystem, enabling returned, excess, and pre-owned inventory to be efficiently recovered, processed, and redistributed across regional and global markets.

“Products have always moved efficiently toward consumers, but struggled to find their way back into the economy,” said Mohammad Sleiman, CEO of Basatne. “Cartlow Wholesale was built to fix that. We’re creating the infrastructure that allows businesses to recover value from products that would otherwise sit idle or be lost entirely.”

Unlike traditional liquidation or resale channels, which are often fragmented and inconsistent, Cartlow Wholesale introduces a standardised, technology-driven model for bulk trading. The platform enables businesses to manage high volumes of inventory with consistent grading, secure data handling, and full traceability, key requirements for enterprise-scale operations.

The opportunity is significant. The global circular economy is estimated to represent a USD 1.7 trillion market, yet much of this value remains uncaptured in the MENA region due to operational gaps, lack of standardisation, and limited trust in secondary markets.

Cartlow Wholesale addresses these barriers through integration with Basatne’s wider ecosystem, combining refurbishment, diagnostics, logistics, and traceability into a single workflow. This ensures that every product entering the platform is processed, verified, and tracked, creating a level of consistency and transparency that has historically been missing from the market.

The model is already demonstrating scale. Basatne circulated more than 3.5 million units globally in 2025, with Cartlow Wholesale contributing approximately 50,000 units monthly. Across the broader ecosystem, this has supported the reduction of over 500,000 metric tons of CO₂ emissions and prevented hundreds of tons of e-waste from entering landfills.

Beyond environmental impact, the platform is unlocking new commercial opportunities for businesses across the value chain. Retailers can recover value from returned stock, distributors can access verified inventory at scale, and resellers can purchase with confidence, supported by transparent grading and traceable supply.

This level of visibility is becoming increasingly critical as ESG requirements move to the forefront of corporate strategy. With global ESG assets projected to reach USD 35–50 trillion by 2030, businesses are under growing pressure to demonstrate measurable outcomes across their operations.

Cartlow Wholesale enables this shift by providing auditable tracking across the product lifecycle, transforming circular trade from an informal process into a structured, reportable system.

“The challenge has never been demand, it has been infrastructure,” Sleiman added. “What we’re building is not just a marketplace, but a system that allows circularity to function reliably at scale. That’s where real economic and environmental value is created.”

With operations spanning the UAE, Saudi Arabia, North America, and beyond, Basatne is positioning Cartlow Wholesale as a foundational layer in the future of trade, one where products are not discarded, but continuously recirculated through the economy.

As the GCC accelerates its focus on sustainability, digital transformation, and resource efficiency, structured circular systems like Cartlow Wholesale are expected to play a central role in shaping the next phase of retail and distribution across the region.

About Basatne

Basatne is a global leader in circular technology, sustainable trade solutions, and reverse logistics, dedicated to reshaping the future of commerce. Through proprietary platforms, advanced logistics, and strategic partnerships, Basatne extends product lifecycles, reduces environmental impact, and optimizes global supply chains. Operating across six continents, Basatne is committed to delivering smarter, more responsible trade solutions while driving innovation in the circular economy.

Learn more at www.basatne.com.