Across London, which became the first National Park City in 2019, the developer has retained or planted 64,826 trees and shrubs

Barratt London developments offering access to expansive green spaces include Ridgeway Views, Springfield Place, Hendon Waterside, Hayes Village and Eastman Village

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Middle East investors are set to benefit from Barratt London's long-term drive to increase London’s green spaces. To date, the developer has created over 58 acres of greenery in the capital, equivalent to over 32 football pitches.

Prime Access to Green Spaces in London

While expanding green space across London, over the past five years, the developer has planted and retained over 64,500 trees and shrubs, supporting locals with cleaner air and greener environments.

Studies have shown that those who live in close proximity to green spaces benefit from numerous health advantages, including lower levels of stress and cardiovascular disease. Barratt London's efforts not only enhance the appeal of the city’s real estate market but also align with global trends towards sustainability and eco-friendly living. These initiatives also support wider plans to make London greener, which resulted in the city being named the first-ever National Park City in 2019.

The news comes after recent announcements in Dubai, which will see the development of the world’s greenest highway with Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road transformed into a 64-kilometre-long sustainable corridor featuring more than a million trees. In addition, several major developers have announced projects which include forest ecosystems, farmhouse retreats, and ‘close to nature’ features in a bid to attract buyers.

Stuart Leslie, International Sales and Marketing Director at Barratt London, comments, “We know the positive effects of having easily accessible green spaces for residents, both physically and mentally. This is a key consideration when we begin working with a new area of London. We want to take an existing space and enhance it for residents of all ages, enriching communities to enjoy the outdoors and engage in an active, healthy life all year round.”

He added, “At our Ridgeway Views development in Mill Hill, we opened our Woodland Gardens at the end of last year, which brings new park space and trails to the local community. The gardens provide free fitness equipment as well as a space for walks and runs, which connects directly to the countryside of Totteridge Valley.”

North London’s Ridgeway Views is nestled within 47 acres of green space, overlooking Totteridge Valley. Mill Hill East Underground Station (Northern Line) is a 20-minute walk, whilst Mill Hill Broadway Station (Mainline) is a short drive away. Barratt’s Springfield Place development in south-west London meanwhile hosts a collection of one, two and three-bedroom apartments and houses set within a new residential village. The wider development will include a new 32-acre park – the largest created in the city since 2012 – and is just 18 minutes from London Bridge via nearby Tooting Bec Underground Station.

Barratt London’s Hendon Waterside is set in the heart of an impressive £9.6bn waterside regeneration scheme in West Hendon, also located in north London, which, when complete, will have brought 2,000 new homes to the area. Ideally located within walking distance of Hendon Railway Station and Hendon Central Tube Station, residents can reach St Pancras International in 19 minutes.

In west London, Hayes Village, due to be completed in 2027, will provide 1,500 new homes to the community. The former Nestle factory will benefit from views across the Grand Union Canal and nine acres of previously unused green open space. The area includes a 1.3km walking trail, 200m running track, outdoor exercise equipment, the redevelopment of the canal frontage, and a convenient footpath from the historic green to Hayes and Harlington train station, which is served by the Elizabeth line.

Eastman Village is part of a larger £1.75bn improvement scheme in Harrow, Greater London, which will include two new schools, 3,000 jobs, shops, leisure facilities and commercial space. There is an abundance of green space in the area, sitting next to 6.2 acres of landscaped park which will serve as the new Green Link in the heart of residential Harrow.

For further information, please visit www.barrattlondonmena.com