Dubai, UAE — Barraquer Eye Hospital UAE in Al Jaddaf, Dubai, recently saved a 54-year-old woman from near blindness after a severe corneal infection compromised her vision following a prior eye surgery. Thanks to the hospital’s advanced treatment methods and the expertise of their specialist team, her sight was preserved and substantially improved.

Case Background

The patient, a 54-year-old woman, initially underwent eye surgery to implant intra-corneal rings. Unfortunately, complications soon arose, resulting in a severe corneal infection. Despite receiving initial treatments with topical antibiotics, the infection continued to worsen, and her vision deteriorated further. Recognizing the critical nature of her condition, she sought urgent care at Barraquer Eye Hospital UAE.

Diagnosis and Treatment

Upon her arrival, the patient exhibited intense pain, redness, and a large white spot on her infected cornea, which severely impaired her vision. Consultant Ophthalmologist Dr. Borja Salvador Culla quickly identified the infection’s cause, tracing it to the previously implanted intra-corneal ring. To prevent irreversible vision loss, Dr. Borja and his team performed a same-day surgery to remove the infected ring and cleanse the cornea with antibiotics.

Following the procedure, the patient received intensive antibiotic therapy. After initial progress, further intervention was required, leading to an additional antibiotic injection directly into her cornea two weeks later. With diligent follow-up care and close monitoring over the subsequent weeks, the infection was fully cleared. The patient’s vision, which initially measured at 0.1 decimal (6/60), improved significantly to 0.8 decimal (6/7.5) with corrective glasses, leaving behind only a minor scar with minimal impact on her sight.

Expert Insights

Dr. Borja Salvador Culla, Consultant Ophthalmologist at Barraquer Eye Hospital UAE, expressed his pride in the successful outcome: “This was a complex and critical case where the patient was close to blindness. With timely intervention, including the removal of the infected corneal ring and the use of intensive antibiotic treatment, we were able to save her vision. I am proud of the outcome, and it demonstrates the advanced care we offer here at Barraquer Eye Hospital UAE, located in Al Jaddaf, Dubai.”

About Barraquer Eye Hospital UAE

Located in the heart of Al Jaddaf, Barraquer Eye Hospital UAE is renowned for its commitment to providing high-quality ophthalmic care. Equipped with state-of-the-art technology and led by highly skilled specialists, the hospital is dedicated to delivering exceptional outcomes for patients with complex eye conditions.