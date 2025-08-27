Riyadh — As the Esports World Cup (EWC) 2025 concluded in Riyadh, Saudi coffee brand barn’s marked its second consecutive year as a main sponsor of the global tournament, reinforcing its role as one of the first private-sector partners to invest in the Kingdom’s growing esports movement.

The homegrown brand leveraged the EWC platform as a launchpad to showcase innovation, amplify its visibility, and build meaningful connections with both local and international communities shaping the future of entertainment and consumer culture.

The sponsorship aligned with barn’s broader strategy to engage new communities, respond to cultural shifts, and contribute to national objectives under Vision 2030. According to the company, the 2025 sponsorship contributed to stronger brand awareness among Gen Z and millennial consumers, while also supporting digital and in-store engagement.

That approach was also reflected at the New Global Sport Conference (NGSC), a two-day event held from August 23–24 at the Four Seasons Riyadh. Coinciding with the final matches of the EWC calendar, the NGSC brought together global leaders across sports, gaming, and entertainment.

At NGSC, barn’s X was showcased through two distinct installations: a dedicated specialty coffee bar and a standalone robotic arm experience. Each activation highlighted a different facet of the brand’s innovation journey: one centered on elevated service and product craft, the other focused on automation and future-facing technology.

Across the wider EWC venue, barn’s maintained a strong presence through three key touchpoints: a vending machine at the Players’ Lounge, an experience booth at the Content Creator Park (CCP), and a specialty barn’s X bar at the Embassy (VIP floor). Each was tailored to provide tournament participants and guests with premium, on-brand moments.

“Being part of the Esports World Cup from the very beginning reflects our belief in the potential of Saudi talent and the power of esports as a global bridge,” said Abdulaziz Ashour, PR Manager at barn’s. “This partnership has allowed us to stay close to the next generation, showcase Saudi creativity, and strengthen our brand presence in a space that continues to grow locally and internationally.”

Throughout the EWC, barn’s activated across fan zones, mobile cafés, and custom experiences tailored to the esports crowd. From updated café design concepts to high-traffic community spaces, the brand used its footprint to connect with players and fans alike.

The Esports World Cup, organized by the Saudi Esports Federation (SEF) and supported by the Saudi government, now stands as one of the world’s most ambitious competitive gaming events. Featuring top-tier titles like Dota 2, Counter-Strike 2, and Teamfight Tactics, this year’s tournament included an unprecedented prize pool exceeding $70 million — the largest in esports history.

For barn’s, the partnership continues to deliver not just in reach, but in relevance. By aligning with cultural moments that matter and platforms that move people, the brand is reinforcing its identity as a locally rooted, quality-driven Saudi brand operating confidently on a global stage.

About barn’s

Founded in 1992 by Al Amjaad Trading & Manufacturing Company, barn’s is Saudi Arabia’s pioneering coffee brand. Over more than three decades, barn’s has grown from its signature drive-thru kiosks to a diverse portfolio of more than 850 thoughtfully designed outlets, including cafés, lounges, and express formats, passionately serving millions of guests every year.

With a commitment to quality, innovation, and authentic Saudi hospitality, barn’s continues to expand its footprint locally and internationally, offering a wide range of premium coffee, beverages, and freshly baked goods. Today, barn’s stands as one of the most beloved and trusted coffee brands in the region, proudly representing Saudi excellence in the global coffee industry.