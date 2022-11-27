Manama, Bahrain: Bahraini real estate developer Bareeq Al Retaj have launched its new brand image and strategic direction at this year’s Cityscape Bahrain, where they exhibited from 22nd to 25th November. Bareeq Al Retaj showcased no less than four local prime development projects for the first time, divulging a brand-new master-planned community, waterfront villas, high-end and branded residences, and canal-side apartments.

In total, Bareeq has released over 2 million sqm of pioneering development space to Bahrain, including the Kingdom’s first ‘natural community’, Ras Hayan Village, set amidst a natural mangrove forest. Ras Hayan is unique in its organically conscious zoning and master-planning of residential, leisure and natural spaces, holistically integrated into the natural environment. Bareeq’s stand also gave a first look at Nuun Al Bahrain waterfront villas, set in a new 1.5 million sqm community at the Southern-most tip of Bahrain. Nuun Al Bahrain is a vibrant C-shaped community of four-bedroom waterfront villas and unique entertainment space, offering refined living combining smart urban planning with a distinguished design. The third major offering is Strata at Dilmunia, a ten-floor high-end apartment community with superior amenities and a prime position on Dilmunia’s Grand Canal. Finally, the one-of-a-kind branded Four Seasons Private Residences are part of Bareeq’s management portfolio, offering 112 bespoke homes in Bahrain Bay.

Dr. Maher Al Shaer, Managing Director and Vice Chairman of Bareeq Al Retaj, greeted visitors to the stand throughout the exhibition alongside his team, and commented: “We have received great interest on our exhibition debut, where we not only showed the new communities we will bring to Bahrain, but also launched our new corporate brand and strategic direction. The projects are now officially released, and investors and end users were particularly interested in our project concepts, as each brings completely new product offerings to the local market. Ras Hayan’s sustainability focus, Nuun Al Bahrain’s next-level Entertainment Island and waterfront living, Strata’s luxury apartment lifestyle, and the unique branded hospitality that Four Seasons Residences provides - altogether are individually contributing to the evolution of Bahrain’s real estate sector.”

Bareeq is assured to play a key role in not only showcasing its own vision and projects, but connecting developers, investors, and other entities to collaborate for development opportunities and the sterling growth of the Kingdoms’ real estate sector.

About Bareeq Al Retaj

Led by Dr. Maher Al Shaer as MD, Bareeq Al Retaj Real Estate Services W.L.L. was born in 2011 and has a diversified portfolio of projects in the Kingdom of Bahrain. Its principal objective is to develop state of the art real estate projects and pioneer for the progress of the sector locally. Bareeq manages its own portfolio of projects as well as providing strategic advice through Development Managing projects across a spectrum of offerings ranging from hospitality, residential, retail, commercial projects, and master-planning activities.

