365 renovated rooms and suites feature sophisticated designs, blending modern elegance with signature Spanish hospitality.

B-Heaven, a Barceló Hotel Group concept, is the new Mediterranean fusion restaurant and “urban beach club”, offering a stylish escape with stunning views of Dubai’s skyline, ideal for dining, unwinding or socializing, while Souk Restaurant provides International and Local culinary experiences

The Premium Level Services add an extra touch of exclusivity for discerning guests.

The wellness facilities and the all-year-round temperature-controlled swimming pool cater to guests seeking relaxation and rejuvenation.

Modernised meeting and event spaces offer a versatile environment for corporate or social events and business travellers.

Dubai, UAE – Barceló Hotel Group is thrilled to announce the rebranding of Occidental Al Jaddaf to Barceló Al Jaddaf and its upgrade to 5-star. This rebrand marks the Spanish hospitality group’s first Barceló Hotel in the United Arab Emirates, highlighting the group’s focus on delivering exceptional guest services to the GCC market, characterised by the elevated service and personalised attention that defines the Barceló brand.

Barceló Al Jaddaf ticks all the reasons why of the Barceló Hotels & Resorts DNA: an excellent location, a singular and purposeful design, a stay that never fails to surprise with all the must-haves and nice-to-haves, with a defined character, attitude and social vibes, healthy gastronomy with local flavours and genuinely local experiences.

Ideally located just minutes from Dubai’s cultural and business landmarks and Dubai International Airport, Barceló Al Jaddaf caters to the diverse needs of both leisure and corporate travellers. The property boasts 365 meticulously designed rooms and suites, each featuring contemporary interiors that blend elegance with modern amenities. Barceló Al Jaddaf stands out by offering guests a uniquely tailored experience through attentive service, curated dining and leisure offerings that reflect the vibrant energy of the city.

The standout feature of the Barceló Al Jaddaf rebrand is B-Heaven, a chic Mediterranean fusion restaurant with arresting views, a carefully curated menu and a privileged location in the hotel, by the swimming pool, giving it an “urban beach club” vibe and ambience.

B-Heaven is making its debut in the GCC, having already garnered acclaim at other Barceló properties worldwide. Offering a refined space for both relaxation and social gatherings, B-Heaven provides a 180-degree panorama of Dubai’s Skyline, serving as an urban retreat by day and an elegant and lively haven by night. Its menu is a vibrant tapestry of Mediterranean flavours, interweaving Spanish and Arabic influences with Caribbean fusion to create a culinary journey like no other. Guests can bask in the sun with a refreshing beverage and savour a selection of exquisite dishes. As day turns to night, B-Heaven transforms into a lively dining destination with a vibrant atmosphere for socialising and enjoying Dubai’s nights.

Beyond B-Heaven, the property’s Premium Level services are tailored to provide an exclusive retreat for guests seeking an exclusive experience and personalised care. Guests can also explore other culinary options at Barceló Al Jaddaf. Souk Restaurant provides a fusion of global and regional flavours, ideal for a range of dining occasions. Tiger Bar Stock Exchange sports bar, soon to open, will offer a lively venue for dining and socialising, with a focus on a casual yet energetic atmosphere. For evening entertainment, Jimmydixs Dubai delivers a lively ambience with live performances.

The hotel’s communal areas present sleek, geometric designs and calming pastel tones, creating a serene yet sophisticated atmosphere. These carefully designed spaces offer the perfect setting for relaxation and connection, whether unwinding after a day of exploration or preparing for a business meeting.

Barceló Al Jaddaf features a fully equipped fitness centre and an all-year-round temperature-controlled swimming pool, perfect for health-conscious travellers. The recent incorporation into the hotel services, Dreamworks Spa, is a sanctuary of relaxation, offering a variety of revitalising treatments. Style Me Up ladies’ beauty salon offers the latest hair and nail cares. For business travellers, the hotel’s modern conference facilities and dedicated events team ensure a seamless experience for those visiting Dubai on corporate trips.

"Barceló Al Jaddaf embodies the group’s vision to bring closer Spanish hospitality to the United Arab Emirates”, said Eduardo Espiritusanto, General Manager of Barceló Al Jaddaf. "This rebranding marks a leap forward for our brand’s presence in the region and it’s another milestone of the group’s expansion in the Middle East. Our aim with Barceló Al Jaddaf is to bring Spanish hospitality and savoir-faire to Dubai, through our curated services and standards, renowned around Europe and the Americas, and now in the GCC. We proudly believe that Barceló Al Jaddaf represents the essence of Barceló, integrating our brand’s culture into the local culture, and we are looking forward to conveying this essence to our guests”.

As part of its ESG strategy, Barceló ReGen, aimed at maximising the positive impact at the destinations to advance towards more responsible and sustainable tourism, protecting its surroundings and the environment, Barceló Al Jaddaf has implemented a series of measures to reduce water consumption, such as the installation of solar panels in the hotel and the installation of high-pressure shower beads in the bathrooms of all rooms, reducing water consumption by 50%.

Other measures to contribute to energy savings carried out at Barceló Al Jaddaf are the use of the LED lighting system in all common areas and in the rooms, as well as the optimization of electric ventilation systems. In addition, priority has been given to reusable materials allowing more effective waste management.

All Barceló Hotel Group hotels contribute to the economic, social and cultural development of the destinations. At Barceló Al Jaddaf, all the hotel's buffets and menus offer seasonal fruit and vegetables, from local suppliers –at least 50% of the fruit and vegetables used are from local producers. The hotel also participates in activities with a positive impact on the community, such as Earth Hour, Tree Planting Day (One Root, One Communi-tree) or donations to the UAE Food Bank.

Leading the travel experience for over 90 years.

With over 300 hotels across 30 countries, Barceló Hotel Group is a global leader in the hospitality industry, known for its dedication to providing authentic and tailored guest experiences. Founded in 1931 in Spain, Barceló’s commitment to excellence and innovation, paired with its deep-rooted cultural heritage, ensures that guests receive a unique, memorable and responsible stay.

As Barceló Al Jaddaf embarks on this exciting new chapter, guests are invited to experience its blend of luxury, style, and unparalleled service. Whether visiting Dubai for business or leisure, Barceló Al Jaddaf provides an elevated experience that sets a new benchmark in five-star hospitality. For more information or to make a reservation, visit

About Barceló Hotel Group

Barceló Hotel Group is the hotel division of the Barceló Group, one of the most important tourism groups in Europe, founded in 1931 in Mallorca, Spain. It is currently one of the 30 largest hotel chains worldwide in terms of number of rooms with more than 300 hotels and 66,000 rooms in 30 countries and marketed under four brands: Royal Hideaway Hotels & Resorts, Barceló Hotels & Resorts, Occidental Hotels & Resorts and Allegro Hotels. It is also part of the Crestline Hotels & Resorts group, an independent hotel company with 130 establishments in the US. Barceló Hotel Group has a team of more than 38,000 people who share the company's purpose: the defense of a more regenerative tourism, the axis on which its Barceló ReGen sustainability strategy is based, maximizing the positive impact on economic development, social and environmental aspects of the destinations.