Dubai, UAE - Banqeta, an integrated corporate banking solution, is excited to announce an exclusive partnership with Europe Emirates Group. This collaboration aims to deliver cutting-edge financial solutions that seamlessly integrate traditional and digital currencies for businesses worldwide using the services provided by Europe Emirates Group.

The partnership will leverage Banqeta's innovative platform, which offers digital wallets, multi-currency accounts, and soon Visa payment cards, to provide Europe Emirates Group's clients with unparalleled financial flexibility and convenience. Clients will benefit from easy currency conversion and comprehensive financial management solutions that simplify both traditional and digital banking.

"Partnering exclusively with Europe Emirates Group in this region marks a significant milestone in our mission to revolutionise corporate banking," said Neil Weeks, CEO of Banqeta. "Together, we will offer businesses a streamlined, user-friendly experience, enabling them to open an account within 48 hours through an online process, and manage their finances effortlessly across borders."

Adrian Oton, CEO of Europe Emirates Group, added, "Our exclusive collaboration with Banqeta will provide our clients with easy access to state-of-the-art financial solutions that enhance their global operations, ensuring they can thrive in today's fast-paced business environment."

About Banqeta: Banqeta is transforming corporate banking by seamlessly integrating traditional and digital currencies on a single platform. It offers digital wallets, multi-currency accounts, and soon Visa payment cards. Banqeta provides a user-friendly experience that simplifies financial management for businesses worldwide, allowing users to buy, sell, send, receive, spend, invoice, and operate in both forms of currency effortlessly.www.banqeta.com

About Europe Emirates Group: Europe Emirates Group is a leading provider of international business services, specialising in company formation, corporate structuring, and financial advisory services. They offer a comprehensive suite of services to facilitate business set-up and expansion across the UAE and globally. Their expertise includes business set-up and licensing for mainland, free zone, and offshore companies, as well as advanced corporate structuring and strategic financial planning. Additionally, they provide fast-track services for banking applications and comprehensive residency and visa services, including the VIP Marhaba Elite Residency Fast Track service.

For more information about the partnership, the innovative solutions offered or to open a corporate bank account, please contact info@uae-eu.com