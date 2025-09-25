The UAE ranks #1 globally in hiring optimism for Q3 2025

Dubai, UAE – As the UAE continues to rank #1 globally in hiring optimism in 2025, Banke International Properties has been recognized once again by Great Place to Work®, earning multiple accolades that highlight its commitment to building a supportive and inclusive workplace. The company, which has been GPTW Certified for three consecutive years (2023, 2024, 2025), was ranked 8th Best Workplace in the UAE 2025, 14th Best Workplace in Real Estate GCC 2025, and 33rd Best Workplace in Asia 2025.

With more than 600 employees from over 30 nationalities, Banke reflects Dubai’s diverse, multicultural fabric. These recognitions underscore the company’s ongoing efforts to foster an environment where people feel motivated, supported, and given opportunities to grow.

As the UAE continues to lead the region in workplace transformation and talent attraction, the focus on people-first cultures has never been more important. In the first half of 2025, the non-oil sector recorded a strong 5.1% GDP growth alongside a steady PMI score of 53.5, signaling robust private sector confidence and sustained job creation. The momentum is clear in the labor market as well: the UAE ranks #1 globally in hiring optimism for Q3 2025, with a Net Employment Outlook (NEO) of +48%, nearly double the global average of +24%. Overall employment grew 4.5% year-on-year as of September 2025, fueled by economic diversification, digital transformation, and the region’s landmark mega-projects, all of which are reshaping expectations of what the modern workplace should deliver.

Porush Jhunjhunwala, founder and CEO of Banke International Properties, said: “Banke’s story has always been one of ambition and growth. From our beginnings in Dubai to now operating across multiple markets, our success is built on two things: our people and our purpose. These recognitions from Great Place to Work® are not just about employee satisfaction; they are proof that a strong culture drives performance, loyalty, and expansion. As we continue to grow across the UAE, GCC, and internationally, culture remains the backbone of our strategy. A company can’t scale sustainably without investing in the people who carry its vision forward, and that’s exactly what makes Banke different

Aditi Jhunjhunwala, Head of Operations of Banke International Properties, added: “What makes this recognition so meaningful is that it comes directly from our team. Their feedback has shaped everything we’ve built at Banke, from Banke Academy’s learning and leadership programs to wellness initiatives, cultural celebrations, and recognition platforms. We’re proud that many of our earliest employees are still with us today, growing alongside the company, and equally proud that women now lead across departments. For me, that’s the real measure of success: creating an environment where people feel supported, valued, and inspired to build long-term careers.”

As the UAE strengthens its position as a global hub for talent and innovation, the importance of workplace culture is only growing. Banke’s journey shows how listening to employees and investing in their development can shape not just a stronger company but also a stronger community.