Muscat: BankDhofar, a leading bank in the Sultanate of Oman, has been recognized as the "Best Bank for Corporates in Oman” by Euromoney, a world-renowned financial publication. This award underscores BankDhofar's dedication to providing comprehensive and innovative financial solutions to Omani Corporates that empower businesses to thrive.

BankDhofar has a comprehensive suite of products to meet the growing needs of Omani Corporates including Lending and Working Capital, Trade Finance products including import and export financing, Transaction Banking products ensuring faster collection and automated reconciliation services.

Euromoney's Awards for Excellence are highly respected within the global banking sector. Winning this distinction solidifies BankDhofar's position as a leader in corporate banking within the Sultanate of Oman. The bank has been recognized for its commitment to delivering a comprehensive suite of corporate banking products and services, providing tailored financial solutions to meet the unique needs of each client and offering exceptional customer service and support to corporate clients.

BankDhofar's dedication to corporate banking is reflected in its various initiatives, including developing industry-specific solutions for different sectors, providing cash management solutions to optimize business finances and offering trade finance solutions to facilitate international trade.

By prioritizing exceptional corporate banking services, BankDhofar empowers businesses in the Sultanate of Oman to achieve their financial goals. This win reinforces the bank's commitment to being a one-stop shop for all corporate banking needs in Oman.

BankDhofar puts technology and innovation at the core of its strategy to improve the experience of its customers. The Bank is constantly keeping pace with the technological developments while designing new products and services to ensure convenient banking experience for customers. Customers may conduct their transactions at ease and around the clock through the highly-secured and user-friendly digital banking channels.

About BankDhofar

BankDhofar is a leading financial institution offering a broad spectrum of banking, investment, and trust services to individuals and businesses. The bank is committed to partnering with its clients to achieve their financial goals. BankDhofar national wide network currently consists of 124 branches including Dhofar Islamic. The network also includes more than 360 (ATMs – CDMs – FFMs – MFKs) for BankDhofar and Dhofar Islamic.

About Euromoney

Euromoney is a leading financial publication with a global reputation for excellence. Euromoney provides in-depth analysis and commentary on the financial markets, as well as news, data, and awards. Euromoney's recognition as the “Best Bank for Corporates in Oman” is a highly sought-after accolade in the banking industry.