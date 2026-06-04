MUSCAT: BankDhofar has been honoured with the Enterprise Banking Platform Award at the New Age Banking Summit 2026, held under the patronage of His Excellency Ahmed bin Jaafer Al Musalmi, Governor of the Central Bank of Oman. The recognition underscores the Bank’s sustained commitment to digital transformation, operational excellence, and the continuous enhancement of customer experience in line with evolving business expectations.

The award was received by Ahmed bin Said Al Ibrahim, Chief Retail and Government Banking Officer at BankDhofar, and highlights the Bank’s leadership in delivering advanced, integrated banking solutions tailored to the diverse needs of corporate and enterprise clients across Oman. It reflects BankDhofar’s success in building robust digital banking capabilities that enable businesses to manage financial operations with greater efficiency, agility, and security.

In recent years, BankDhofar has significantly accelerated the digitisation of its corporate banking ecosystem, deploying next-generation platforms that support high-volume transactions such as payroll processing, supplier payments, collections, and bulk disbursements. Enhanced with straight-through processing capabilities, these solutions have streamlined financial workflows, reduced turnaround times, and improved control and transparency for corporate clients.

This achievement further reinforces the Bank’s strategic alignment with Oman Vision 2040, particularly its focus on economic diversification, innovation-led growth, and the strengthening of the financial services sector as a key enabler of sustainable development. By continuously investing in technology and customer-centric solutions, BankDhofar is helping to modernise the country’s enterprise banking landscape and support the evolving needs of businesses in a digital economy.

BankDhofar’s strong position in the enterprise banking segment is underpinned by its extensive corporate network, deep sector expertise, and ability to deliver tailored financial solutions to large corporates, SMEs, and industrial clients. As the second-largest bank in the Sultanate by branch distribution, it combines broad geographic reach with dedicated corporate banking centres in key industrial zones such as Sohar, Duqm, and Rusayl, enabling closer client engagement and faster decision-making. This proximity-led model is complemented by a comprehensive suite of services spanning working capital finance, trade finance, and transaction banking, positioning BankDhofar as a trusted and agile partner for Oman’s expanding enterprise ecosystem.

Through this recognition, BankDhofar reaffirms its commitment to adopting global best practices in corporate banking and continuously enhancing its digital capabilities to elevate service quality, strengthen customer experience, and contribute to Oman’s growing profile as a competitive and forward-looking financial hub in the region.