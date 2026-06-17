MUSCAT: BankDhofar has announced its appointment as Collection Agent for the Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Oman India Fertiliser Company SAOC (OMIFCO), one of the most significant offerings in Oman’s capital market in recent years. The mandate reinforces BankDhofar’s position as a leading facilitator of capital market transactions in the Sultanate, combining extensive retail reach with advanced digital banking capabilities.

The OMIFCO IPO comprises the offering of 1,672,343,750 shares to investors and forms part of Oman’s broader strategy to deepen capital market participation and expand investment opportunities for both institutional and retail investors. The subscription window for Category I and Category II investors runs from 16 June to 25 June 2026.

A defining feature of BankDhofar’s role in the offering is its fully integrated digital subscription journey. Investors can apply for the OMIFCO IPO directly through the BankDhofar Mobile Banking App, enabling fast, secure and convenient participation without the need to visit a branch.

The digital platform is designed to streamline the subscription process end-to-end, allowing customers to complete applications, confirm allocations and track transactions in real time. This reflects BankDhofar’s continued investment in digital transformation and customer-centric financial services.

A standout feature of BankDhofar’s offering is its instant 1:1 IPO Finance facility, available directly through the Mobile Banking App. The facility enables eligible customers to access financing instantly and increase their subscription capacity in the OMIFCO IPO with minimal friction.

Under the financing structure, IPO Finance is offered at 0% interest for up to 15 days from the listing date. Thereafter, a competitive interest rate of 6% per annum applies. A nominal processing fee of 0.25% plus VAT is charged, subject to a minimum of OMR 25 plus VAT and a maximum cap of OMR 125 plus VAT.

The financing solution significantly broadens access to the IPO. Based on a subscription price of OMR 0.156 per share, eligible customers can obtain a minimum finance amount of OMR 1,014, enabling subscription to 6,500 shares. When combined with the investor’s own contribution, this allows a minimum subscription of 13,000 shares valued at OMR 2,028.

At the upper end of the scale, BankDhofar’s IPO financing facility can support subscriptions of up to 12.82 million shares, representing financing of approximately OMR 1 million. Including investor contributions, total subscription capacity can reach OMR 2 million, equivalent to more than 25.64 million shares. The structure is designed to provide flexibility and scalability for investors of varying profiles.

As Collection Agent, BankDhofar will facilitate subscriptions through its nationwide branch network alongside its digital channels, ensuring broad accessibility and operational efficiency throughout the offering period.

The appointment underscores the bank’s strong track record in capital market transactions, including IPOs, rights issues, and public subscriptions on the Muscat Stock Exchange. BankDhofar has played a prominent role in major offerings, including acting as Joint Global Coordinator and Issue Manager for the IPO of OQ Base Industries (OQBI), one of Oman’s largest privatisation-linked listings.