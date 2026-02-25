MUSCAT: BankDhofar has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Dhofar Municipality, reinforcing its commitment to environmental sustainability and its active contribution to the goals of Oman Vision 2040, particularly in reducing carbon emissions and advancing green development.

The agreement was signed on behalf of Dhofar Municipality by H.E. Dr. Ahmed bin Mohsin Al Ghassani, Chairman of the Municipality, and on behalf of BankDhofar by Ahmed bin Saeed Al Ibrahim, Chief Government Banking Officer.

Sustainability forms a core pillar of BankDhofar’s long-term strategy and corporate philosophy, alongside its role in supporting the economic and social development of the Sultanate. Through this partnership, the bank aims to further strengthen collaborative efforts that promote responsible environmental practices and sustainable growth.

BankDhofar continues to align its strategy with Oman Vision 2040 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals by fostering innovation, expanding green financing initiatives, empowering local communities, and upholding strong governance standards. The bank views sustainability not merely as a compliance requirement, but as a driver of long-term value creation.

As part of its environmental agenda, BankDhofar is implementing initiatives to improve resource efficiency across its operations. These include recycling and waste-sorting programs within its buildings, measures to reduce its carbon footprint, and enhanced energy-efficiency practices. The bank is also advancing efforts to support the circular economy while promoting a culture of environmental responsibility across its workforce.

Beyond internal operations, BankDhofar is expanding its support for environmentally focused projects through green financing solutions that promote energy efficiency, water conservation, and waste reduction. The bank believes that socially responsible banking has become an essential imperative in today’s financial landscape, particularly as customers and investors increasingly prioritize environmental stewardship and sustainable practices.

This partnership with Dhofar Municipality further strengthens BankDhofar’s role as an active contributor to Oman’s transition toward a low-carbon economy. By integrating sustainability into its strategy and operations, the bank continues to position itself at the forefront of responsible banking, aligned with national aspirations and global environmental trends.