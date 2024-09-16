Muscat - BankDhofar - the leading financial institution in the Sultanate of Oman - has given clear attention to women as a key partner in the comprehensive development process by providing specialized banking services to them to achieve financial independence, and enable them to manage their financial affairs, to make clear decisions regarding their financial ambitions.

BankDhofar provides a convenient and secure banking experience for women by enabling them to manage their financial affairs anytime and anywhere through several channels such as ATMs, online banking services, and an easy-to-use mobile application, designed to help women save more time and spend on suitable terms.

Women's banking services provide a vertical and purple direct debit card with unique benefits, in addition to preferential rates on high returns of up to 4.15%, and a group of different deposit accounts that help women plan for their future, whether it is planning for retirement or saving for their children's future.

BankDhofar has also recently launched a special credit card for them to meet their daily needs, offering a range of services such as exemption from annual fees for the first year, and benefiting from exclusive rewards through the reward points program that can be redeemed through the mobile banking application or website, in addition to the wide-ranging benefits of the Visa card for women, including access to airport lounges in Muscat and Salalah, and global acceptance in millions of locations around the world.

BankDhofar is also keen to empower Omani women in various administrative units, qualify them and provide them with the necessary skills for leadership as an active member in the bank’s successful journey. The bank recently organized the Omani Women Leadership Forum, which emphasized the need to empower women in the financial and business sector, develop their talents to transform them into projects on the ground, and the importance of using the media to promote the brand of their projects.

The bank’s strategy revolves around providing an exceptional and unique experience to customers through distinctive and exclusive services and offers, and deepening existing relationships and retaining them. In addition to taking responsibility towards them, achieving cooperation between colleagues and working in a team spirit, in order to improve productivity and achieve the desired growth. Customers can open a ladies account directly through the mobile application or visit one of the bank's branches, which number 129 branches distributed across all governorates of the Sultanate of Oman. In addition to the ladies account, BankDhofar offers many savings accounts such as savings accounts for children, youth, minors, high return and recurring deposits.