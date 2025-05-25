MUSCAT: BankDhofar, guided by its sustainability-focused values, has signed a key agreement with Evergreen Gulf Recycling Hub LLC (EGRH), a leading Omani firm specializing in the environmentally safe recycling of electronic waste. Under the partnership, Salalah-based EGRH will manage the responsible disposal of all electrical and electronic equipment from BankDhofar's offices nationwide, once these items reach the end of their operational life.

The agreement, effective from May 2025 through April 2027, covers a broad range of electronic waste—ranging from PCs, servers, laptops, printers, and UPS systems to peripheral accessories—collected across the Bank’s extensive branch network.

This initiative also strongly aligns with Oman’s broader circular economy agenda, which promotes the reuse, recycling, and responsible management of resources to minimize waste and environmental harm. Electronic waste is particularly significant in this context. The BankDhofar–EGRH partnership exemplifies how institutions can operationalize circular economy principles while protecting public health and the environment.

Equally important, EGRH has pledged to uphold the highest standards of data security. Any storage media or hardware containing residual data will be destroyed using certified processes to eliminate the risk of recovery or misuse. The entire handling and recycling process complies with internationally recognized protocols for confidential data management and environmental safety.

For BankDhofar, this agreement marks a major step forward in operational sustainability. It enhances environmental performance while also supporting local SMEs like EGRH in developing profitable and environmentally impactful recycling ventures. The partnership reflects a broader trend of treating e-waste not just as a sustainability obligation, but as a component of value creation.

This strategic move aligns with BankDhofar’s commitment to long-term, responsible banking, as outlined in its 2024 Sustainability Report. The report reaffirms sustainability as the cornerstone of the Bank’s operations, governance, and stakeholder engagement, and details goals aligned with Oman Vision 2040 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).