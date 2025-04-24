Muscat – BankDhofar has been recognized as Oman’s Fastest Growing Bank in terms of branch network expansion by world business outlook magazine . This prestigious award highlights the bank’s commitment to enhancing accessibility and delivering a comprehensive suite of banking services tailored to meet the evolving needs of its diverse customer base.

In the past two years, BankDhofar expanded its footprint by opening over 43 new branches, bringing its total to 131 branches across Oman, including 25 Dhofar Islamic branches. This achievement positions BankDhofar as the second-largest bank in the country in terms of branch network, with state-of-the-art facilities equipped with modern technology to enhance customer experience.

BankDhofar continues to cater to a broad customer base, offering specialized banking solutions for women, youth, minors ,children, and high-income groups, particularly Al Riyada and Al Rifaa cardholders. High-net-worth individuals and their families also benefit from exclusive, confidential financial services designed to meet their unique needs. To support long-term financial planning, the bank provides investment and savings solutions, including fixed and recurring deposit accounts, education savings plans to help parents secure their children’s higher education, and retirement savings accounts to assist employees in building long-term financial security.

With customer experience at the heart of its operations, BankDhofar has taken proactive steps to enhance service quality, address customer feedback, and streamline banking processes. This has directly increased the onboarding of new customers through traditional and Islamic banking services in the last year, bringing the total number of customers to 600,000. Additionally, BankDhofar has strengthened its cybersecurity infrastructure, ensuring robust protection for customer data and banking operations.

Reflecting its strong growth trajectory, BankDhofar reported a 12.5% increase in net profits, reaching OMR 43.6 million in 2024, compared to OMR 38.7 million in 2023. The bank also invested heavily in digital banking solutions, being among the first in Oman to introduce Apple Pay and Samsung Pay for seamless transactions, wholesale cash deposit machines to enhance business banking, and Easy Biz, a digital collections and settlement platform for enterprises.

By prioritizing expansion, innovation, and customer satisfaction, BankDhofar continues to solidify its position as a leading financial institution in Oman.