Dubai – United Arab Emirates — Saudi-Emirati Global Fertility Network (GFN), one of the fastest growing fertility and women’s health networks in the Middle East, has completed the acquisition of a majority controlling stake of HealthPlus Fertility Center in Jeddah, marking its second major transaction in Saudi Arabia this year. The acquired facility will be rebranded under GFN’s Bnoon IVF brand, following the acquisition of Bnoon IVF Center in Riyadh earlier this year.

These two strategic acquisitions represent an investment of more than 100 million Saudi Riyals (USD 27 million) and form the foundation of GFN’s plan to create the largest fertility network in Saudi Arabia and the wider GCC. Both centers, Bnoon and HealthPlus Fertility, were previously part of M42’s healthcare portfolio between 2022 and 2024.

With these transactions, GFN has doubled its capacity and now delivers over 5,000 IVF cycles annually, making it the largest stand-alone provider of assisted reproductive services in the Kingdom. Moreover, a 3,800-square-meter flagship facility is currently under construction in the northern part of Riyadh and is scheduled to open in December 2025, offering advanced fertility and reproductive genetics services, as part of a holistic women’s health offering.

Majd Abu Zant, Founder and CEO of Global Fertility Network, said: “The expansion in Saudi Arabia is part of GFN’s broader strategy to establish a regional platform of fertility and women’s health centers. Under the Bnoon name, GFN brings together some of the leading Saudi IVF consultants with decades of clinical experience, supported by state-of-the-art IVF laboratories designed to deliver the highest standards in reproductive care.”

GFN’s growth is backed by significant institutional support. The group secured approximately $60 million in equity financing from a consortium of prominent institutional investors and family offices from Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Dubai Investments, a leading investment company listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), acquired a 34.3% equity stake in Global Fertility Network.

“We have identified a strong pipe-line of potential targets for acquisition across the region. New IVF facilities are also planned in Khobar, Abha, and additional cities across the Kingdom. With the support of our investment partners, we will continue to rapidly expand our network while introducing cutting-edge technologies faster, enhancing clinical outcomes, and making fertility care more accessible across the region,” Abu Zant added.

Dr. Abdulaziz Muhammad AlShahrani, a leading Saudi Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility (IVF) Consultant, Founder of Bnoon in Riyadh and the Group Medical Director at Bnoon, says demand for assisted reproductive technologies has been steadily rising in the Kingdom. “We’re seeing a noticeable increase in couples seeking fertility treatment, driven by both primary and secondary infertility,” he said. “With growing awareness, more individuals are also considering fertility treatments to help balance their families and prevent genetic diseases. Addressing this growing demand requires more than clinical expertise alone. Being part of a larger fertility network like GFN enables us to meet these needs more effectively — giving physicians the freedom to focus on care while benefiting from shared research, innovation, and access to advanced technologies. It’s the kind of ecosystem that drives excellence and expands what’s possible in reproductive medicine.”

Dr. Fawaz Adeeb Edris, a renowned Saudi Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility (IVF) Consultant and Executive Director at Bnoon in Jeddah (formerly known as HealthPlus Fertility Center), highlighted the rising demand for fertility care across the region. “Studies show that fertility rates across the GCC have steadily declined, while infertility affects around 15% of couples — or more — fueling a sharp rise in demand for fertility services.”

Dr. Edris cited factors such as delayed parenthood, rising socioeconomic pressures, obesity, PCOS, and men’s health problems as key contributors to this trend. He added, “We are seeing a growing need for accessible, high-quality, and personalized fertility care. By consolidating and expanding leading fertility centers under one unified network, Bnoon aims to broaden access to advanced care and support more couples on their path to parenthood — while integrating the latest medical technologies, AI and data-driven approaches which positions us at the forefront of this rapidly growing healthcare segment. This aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals to drive innovation in healthcare and deliver services that meet the evolving needs of our communities.”

