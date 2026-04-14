Muscat- BankDhofar has been named Best Trade Finance Bank 2025 at the Global Banking & Finance Awards, a recognition that reinforces its position as one of Oman’s most forward-looking financial institutions. The award, presented by Global Banking & Finance Review, places BankDhofar among a select group of regional and international banks recognized this year for outstanding performance, innovation, and impact on the financial sector.

The honor comes at a time when BankDhofar’s trade finance capabilities continue to expand in scale and sophistication. With a comprehensive suite of solutions ranging from Letters of Credit and guarantees to supply chain finance and structured trade products, the bank supports companies across key industries including energy, manufacturing, logistics and industrial goods. Its wide correspondent banking network enables Omani corporates to operate confidently in global markets, supported by strong compliance, adherence to UCP 600 standards and a disciplined approach to managing cross‑border risks.

BankDhofar’s recent digital transformation has played a central role in enhancing its trade and corporate banking services. The bank has introduced several advanced platforms that are reshaping the business banking experience in Oman. Its next-generation Corporate Internet Banking portal, Neo CIB, now serves as the primary digital interface for large corporates, offering real-time visibility and streamlined workflows. EasyBiz, designed for Mid Corporates and SMEs, provides simplified access to payments, cash management and business services, while EasyMandate digitizes corporate mandate and authorization processes—reducing paperwork and improving governance for multi-signatory organizations.

These initiatives have strengthened BankDhofar’s standing among leading digital banks in the GCC, with the bank now widely recognized for delivering platforms that rival regional and international benchmarks. Its digital enhancements complement ongoing efforts to support SMEs, including a partnership with the Development Bank of Oman that enables smaller enterprises to access essential trade finance instruments historically limited to larger corporates. The initiative is closely aligned with the national goals of Oman Vision 2040, particularly the pillars focused on economic diversification and private sector development.

Commenting on the award, Mallikarjuna Korisepati, Chief Wholesale Banking Officer at BankDhofar, said:

“This recognition reflects our commitment to delivering world-class trade finance and digital banking solutions for businesses in Oman. Over the past few years, we have introduced transformative platforms such as Neo CIB, EasyBiz and EasyMandate, each designed to offer businesses more control, transparency and efficiency. As the GCC continues to make rapid strides in digital banking innovation, we are proud that BankDhofar is consistently positioned among the region’s leading digital banks and continues to set new benchmarks for corporate and trade finance excellence.”

The accolade adds to a growing list of international recognitions the bank has received across its corporate and trade finance franchises. With its strong digital roadmap, customer-focused offerings and expanding regional presence, BankDhofar continues to play a prominent role in supporting Oman’s evolving business landscape and strengthening the country’s participation in global trade.