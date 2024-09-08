Muscat: -BankDhofar is proud to announce the launch of a new podcast series in collaboration with Hala FM, marking a significant step toward enhancing financial literacy and raising community awareness about the growing threat of financial fraud. This initiative aligns with the bank’s commitment to empowering customers and fostering a financially informed society.

As the world becomes increasingly digital, financial fraud has emerged as a pressing concern. Recent reports indicate that financial fraud incidents in the Middle East have surged by over 20% in the past two years, with online scams, phishing attacks, and advance fee schemes being the most common. The consequences extend beyond financial loss, eroding trust and disrupting the lives of victims.

Raising awareness is one of the most effective strategies to combat fraud. When individuals are educated about the tactics used by fraudsters, they are better prepared to recognize and prevent potential scams.

The podcast series will debut on Sunday, 8th September, at 7 PM on Hala FM (102.7 FM) with its first episode focused on fraud prevention. Featuring Salim Marzooq Al Mushaifri, Unit Head of the Anti-Fraud Department at BankDhofar, the episode will cover key topics, including:

Understanding Fraud: An overview of what constitutes fraud and why it is a growing threat.

Common Fraud Tactics: Insights into fraudsters' methods, such as phishing, fake websites, and fraudulent calls.

Practical Tips: Advice on protecting personal information, avoiding clicking on suspicious links, and safeguarding against transferring money to unknown entities.

This podcast series exemplifies the power of public-private partnerships in promoting financial literacy. Through collaboration with Hala FM, BankDhofar is reaching a wider audience and making critical fraud prevention information accessible to all. Awareness campaigns like this are essential in educating the public about financial risks and providing practical guidance on protecting personal information and finances.

BankDhofar urges everyone to take proactive steps to safeguard their financial well-being. By tuning in to this podcast series, listeners can gain valuable insights and learn how to avoid falling victim to fraud, helping build a more secure and financially savvy community.