Muscat: Furthering its commitment to effectively support and enhance the development of Omani education sector, Bank Nizwa, the leading and most trusted Islamic bank in the Sultanate of Oman, sponsored an event honoring student from the University of Technology and Applied Sciences (Nizwa) for achieving academic excellence and outstanding performance in the academic year (2021/ 2022). The celebration was held under the patronage of HE Ali bin Mohamed Al Busaidi, Wali of Wilayat Aljabal AlKhdar at the university's headquarters to recognize the achievement of more than 200 outstanding students and encourage them to continue excellence and success.

Highlighting the Bank’s support to this event, HH Sayyida Wisam Jaifer Salim Al Said, Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications at Bank Nizwa, said: “Such event serves as an ideal platform to meet and interact with the youth of Oman, while encouraging them toward achieving more progress and prosperity among the community. We would like to take this opportunity to congratulate students of the University of Technology and Applied Sciences for achieving the outstanding performance and academic excellence, wishing them to achieve further success at the personal and academic grounds. having immense faith in young Omanis, the largest segment of the local community, it is of the outmost importance to fete their achievements and endeavour to pave the way for the youth of our beloved nation to move forward building a brighter future for the Sultanate.”

“Education has been regarded as one of the most important pillars to achieve sustainable growth, and Bank Nizwa has invested on developing this pivotal sector through supporting the educational institutions and young talents, leading the transformation journey of educating in Oman. Our efforts to support the educational sector will encourage the local youth to not just contribute to a progressive economy, but even the society at large.”, Sayyida Wisam Al Said further added.

In line with Oman Vision 2040, Bank Nizwa endeavours to establishing strategic partnerships with many educational institutions, uplifting the quality of education in the Sultanate and qualifying the national competencies. The sponsorship of this event comes in the framework of the Bank’s corporate social responsibility programs to empower the next generation. Moreover, the Bank's strategy supports cooperation between the public and private sectors by taking various community initiatives focusing on the youth of the nation. It further plays a vital role towards the various segments of society by providing innovative Sharia-compliant banking products and services that meet their financial requirements and exceed their expectations.

As a leading Islamic bank in the Sultanate, Bank Nizwa remains committed to serving the local communities through launching social activities and initiatives in various sectors, particularly education sector. With special focus on the youth, the Bank has always been at the forefront of empowering young Omanis to continue playing a vital role in Oman’s socio-economic development.

-Ends-