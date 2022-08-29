Muscat: Bank Nizwa, the Sultanate’s most trusted and leading Islamic Bank, participated in providing an induction session on Islamic finance for newly employed individuals through the Ministry of Labour’s ‘Sahim’ programme. This programme aims to provide temporary placements in the public and private sectors to more than 2000 job seekers. The bank has pledged a comprehensive set of shari’ah-compliant banking services to the programme’s beneficiaries from various Wilayats, including Sur, Sohar, Salalah and Muscat. For job seekers and recent graduates entering the competitive labour market through ‘Sahim’, Bank Nizwa will offer timely and pertinent Islamic finance solutions. These include financing facilities and services, savings and mudaraba investment accounts, credit cards and many more banking products.

“Boosting employability is one of the main priorities of Oman's Vision 2040, and therefore, it positions job seekers at the heart of its consideration, strategy and action. Technical skills like financial literacy are crucial for integrating young people into the workforce. As a result, Bank Nizwa collaborated with the Ministry of Labour’s Sahim Programme to mentor and assist young people in achieving financial literacy. For young job seekers searching for a point of guidance in a complicated economic environment where they need to comprehend finances, this particular soft skill becomes an essential addition,” said Khalid Al Kayed, CEO of Bank Nizwa.

To enhance its role in assisting the national economy, the Ministry of Labour is creating a strategic plan for managing the labour market and improving the ratio of the country's employees in the public and private sectors. To help job seekers and recent graduates accomplish their institutional objectives, it introduced the "Sahim" programme, which offers them temporary employment contracts. This initiative follows Oman 2040 Vision's goal of empowering local cadres to meet labour market demands by fostering a culture of temporary employment, flexible work schedules and community-based work. The "Sahim" initiative helps Omanis who graduate find jobs, assist the Sultanate's general economic expansion and raise people's quality of life.

Bank Nizwa, the pioneer in the Islamic banking sector, has repeatedly shown its steadfast commitment to helping local communities advance toward the inspirational Oman Vision 2040 by offering cutting-edge goods and services. To meet the objectives of the Omani government, the bank continues to invest in community welfare. It continually works to raise awareness and provide the customers with unparalleled shari'ah-compliant goods and services. The bank offers a wide variety of Sharia compliant banking products, from credit cards to savings and investment accounts, all of which aim to support individual needs, choices, and aspirations by assisting individuals in realising their goals and satisfying their requirements.

-Ends-