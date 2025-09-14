Muscat: Reinforcing its leadership in advancing Sharia-compliant financial solutions, Bank Nizwa, the leading and most trusted Islamic bank in the Sultanate of Oman, participated as the Lead Partner at the IFN Oman 2025 Forum. The bank’s prominent involvement underscored its commitment to the development of Oman’s Islamic finance landscape and further validated its role as a trusted leader driving sectoral progress.

As one of the most prominent events in the field of Islamic finance, the IFN Oman Forum serves as a distinguished platform for dialogue, knowledge exchange, and collaboration among regulators and financial institutions. The forum featured several discussion sessions in which Mr. Khalid Al Kayed, Chief Executive Officer of Bank Nizwa, participated in a panel discussion titled ‘Islamic Financial Services: Driving Oman’s Economic Transformation’, where he highlighted the role of Islamic finance in supporting the nation’s economic diversification and development agenda. Additionally, Mr. Mohammed Al Hashmi, Assistant General Manager – Chief Compliance Officer at Bank Nizwa, took part in a panel discussion titled ‘Driving Innovation and Transformation in Islamic Banking and Islamic insurance’, and Mr. Mohamad Noranuar Sajari, Head of Sharia Structuring at Bank Nizwa, participated in a discussion session titled ‘Open Opportunities: Oman’s Islamic Capital Market’.

In this context, Mr. Khalid Al Kayed said, “The progress of Islamic finance is measured not merely in institutional performance, but in the values it instills and the opportunities it creates for societies to thrive. Participating in forums such as IFN Oman allows us to contribute to conversations that transcend technicalities and focus on the industry’s broader purpose – supporting economic growth, promoting innovation, and enabling inclusive prosperity. These dialogues are essential to ensuring that Islamic finance continues to respond meaningfully to evolving needs.”

Bank Nizwa’s leading role at the IFN Oman Forum 2025, along with its multiple awards, reaffirms its position as a pioneering and trusted institution in Islamic finance. In line with Oman’s national vision and guided by its steadfast commitment to values-based banking, Bank Nizwa continues to lead transformative dialogue, contribute to policy shaping, and drive tangible progress across the financial landscape.