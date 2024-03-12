Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: In affirming its ongoing strategic sponsorship of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2024 Formula 1 Race, Mr. Abdulaziz Al-Onaizan, CEO of Bank Albilad, highlights the bank's leadership and dedication to the objectives of Vision 2030. This sponsorship reflects Bank Albilad commitment to enhancing customer experience through innovative banking products, seamlessly aligning with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's prestigious events. Mr. Al-Onaizan expresses Bank Albilad’s pride in its local contributions through support for globally acclaimed events, with a focus on improving the overall quality of life for all individuals.

Mr. Al-Onaizan emphasized the crucial role of sports in Saudi Arabia's ongoing transformation, expressing the bank's enthusiasm for contributing to the Saudi Ministry of Sport's initiatives. These efforts aim to inspire communities and engage audiences, both domestically and internationally, in major global events.

Additionally, he highlighted Bank Albilad's longstanding strategic partnership, now in its third year, with the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2024, in collaboration with the Saudi Arabian Motor Federation and the Saudi Motorsport Company. This partnership underscores Bank Albilad's commitment to strengthening the Saudi sports events industry and aligning with the objectives of Vision 2030, aimed at positioning the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as a premier global destination.

Upon concluding his statement, the CEO highlighted the popularity of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, noting its appeal both locally and globally as an opportunity for Bank Albilad to fulfill its banking objectives and effectively engage with its audience. Moreover, it enables meaningful engagement with these audiences, leveraging the Formula 1 race's broad fan base of supporters and viewers via live broadcasts. This not only amplifies Bank Albilad's visibility in financial and business markets but also enriches the understanding of customers and stakeholders in Bank Albilad's prominent enterprises and innovative banking products. This coincides with Bank Albilad's role as a strategic partner of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2024 in Jeddah from March 7 to 9, 2024, one of the foremost sporting events capturing the interest and avid following of car racing enthusiasts worldwide.

According to the bank's statement, Bank Albilad's guests enjoyed the opportunity to witness some of the most thrilling races globally, observing their favorite drivers up close as they reached speeds exceeding 252 kilometers per hour. Throughout the three-day extravaganza, the bank hosted guests in the VIP lounge at the prestigious F1 Paddock Club, renowned for its exceptional sports hospitality and prime view of the start and finish line.

Moreover, an interactive lounge in the bustling fan zone catered to over 4000 attendees hailing from both within and beyond the Kingdom, including esteemed VIPs, high-profile clients, industry moguls, and avid motorsports aficionados. Engaging interactive displays at the lounge captivated the audience, complemented by the distribution of numerous complimentary tickets to fortunate winners through Bank Albilad's "Experience the Thrill" campaign, specially crafted for customers and Formula 1 enthusiasts avidly following the bank's social media channels.

Furthermore, as a testament to its unwavering commitment to social responsibility, the bank joined forces with the Saudi Motorsport Company and the Disabled Children's Association to spearhead a community initiative within the fan zone at the karting race track where Bank Albilad provided a dedicated go-kart for children, offering them the opportunity to embark on an enthralling racing adventure and discover a realm of excitement, in addition to competitive financing packages that were offered to cater to the diverse needs of all customer segments.

The Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2024 in Jeddah stands as one of the Kingdom's largest sporting and entertainment extravaganzas. Featuring 20 drivers from 10 teams vying for both driver and manufacturer titles, this edition of the event unfolded at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, acclaimed as the longest street circuit in Formula 1 calendar, boasting 16 left turns and 11 right turns, the highest number of turns on any circuit worldwide. The 2024 Formula 1 race, now in its fourth edition, witnessed a robust presence of car racing enthusiasts and tourists from across the globe, contributing positively to the tourism economy and showcasing the Kingdom's tourist destinations, encouraging visitors to partake in diverse events.

It’s important to highlight that Bank Albilad offers its services to all customers through an extensive network of over 150 branches nationwide. This network includes seven self-service centers strategically located in Riyadh, Jeddah, Dhahran, Jubail, Al Kharj, and Yanbu, operating until 9:00 PM. Furthermore, the bank maintains a presence in residential areas in Riyadh, Jeddah, Khobar, and Medina. In addition to its physical locations, Bank Albilad provides state-of-the-art electronic services accessible 24/7, such as "Albilad Net" via www.bankalbilad.com and the Albilad mobile app. To ensure seamless communication, the bank offers various channels for customer inquiries, including WhatsApp at +966920001002, the Bank Albilad phone number at 920001002, and a toll-free hotline within the Kingdom at 8001230000. Moreover, customers can connect with Bank Albilad through major social media platforms, including X, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Snapchat, using the handle @Bankalbilad.