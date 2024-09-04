“I want to thank the International Cricket Council and the Bangladesh Cricket Board for their trust and confidence in us. We look forward to welcoming all participants and providing top-class cricketing facilities over the course of the tournament which would see the best in the women’s game competing for the ultimate glory in the T20 format,” says Chairman ECB Nahyan Mabarak Al Nahyan

Dubai: Bangladesh Cricket Board’s delegate comprising board President Faruque Ahmed and CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury met the Chairman Emirates Cricket Board Nahyan Mabarak Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi today. ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice along with other ECB officials was also present on the occasion.

At the meeting, matters pertaining to staging the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Bangladesh 2024 hosted in UAE, were discussed. The tournament was moved to the UAE from Bangladesh last month, the premier women’s T20 event will be staged in Dubai and Sharjah from 3 October to 20 October. The BCB will remain the hosts of the tournament while the ECB will deliver the event.

Chairman ECB, Nahyan Mabarak Al Nahyan: “We are delighted to stage the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in the UAE. The Emirates Cricket Board has time and again proved its hosting capabilities and we are once again ready to deliver a world-class event. I want to thank the International Cricket Council and the Bangladesh Cricket Board for their trust and confidence in us.

“We look forward to welcoming all participants and providing top-class cricketing facilities over the course of the tournament which would see the best in the women’s game competing for the ultimate glory in the T20 format.”

President BCB, Faruque Ahmed: “We want to thank the Emirates Cricket Board for stepping-up to stage the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Dubai and Sharjah. The two venues have hosted international cricket for a long time, including some major world events.

“We have full confidence in the ECB’s ability to stage the tournament successfully. The two boards enjoy very cordial relations; we look forward to working closely with the ECB and the ICC in the delivery of the tournament.”

