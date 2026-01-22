Partners Paolo Misurale and Federico Piro will engage with industry leaders on scaling growth, strengthening routes to market, and improving operational performance across food and restaurant sectors.

Dubai: Bain & Company, a leading global management consulting firm, will attend Gulfood 2026, held from 26–30 January 2026 at the Dubai World Trade Centre and the Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo City Dubai.

Bain’s attendance reflects its focus on helping food, beverage, and restaurant companies navigate changing consumer behaviour, input cost pressure, and rising expectations around convenience, availability, and execution.

Paolo Misurale, Partner at Bain & Company, commented, “While many European markets are still struggling to resume volume growth and several emerging markets remain heavily price-led, the Middle East stands out as a growth engine driven by real consumption. Saudi Arabia and the UAE are growing volumes by around 4–6%, versus a global average of under 2%. But consumers are more selective and time-constrained, raising the bar on convenience and in-store execution. Winners will scale what works and run the core operations with tighter discipline, using data and AI to improve forecasting, availability, and conversion at shelf.”

Federico Piro, Partner at Bain & Company, added, "To win in the Middle East, CEOs must rethink growth from the ground up; global playbooks alone won’t work. The winners are those who localize their growth engines around consumer relevance, build productivity as a continuous reinvestment capability, and move decisively to embed digital and AI into everyday decision-making. Success will come from balancing discipline with boldness”

During Gulfood 2026, Bain & Company’s team will engage with executives, investors, and industry stakeholders to discuss practical approaches to growth, performance improvement, and resilience across the food, beverage, and restaurant value chain.

