Riyadh: Bain & Company, a global strategy consulting firm, is pleased to announce its participation in the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2025. The event, which brought together global leaders to address some of the most pressing geopolitical, economic, and environmental challenges, was held in Davos, Switzerland.

Tom De Waele, Bain & Company’s Managing Partner for the Middle East, joined the DP World-hosted panel discussion titled “The UAE Shaping a Resilient Global Trade Landscape: Supply Chains in the Intelligent Age.”

The session explored the UAE’s leadership in shaping a more stable and resilient global trade environment through its strategic economic initiatives, including Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPAs), as well as its investments in advanced infrastructure and digital innovation.

Alongside De Waele, the panel featured Abdulla Al Hashmi, Chief Operating Officer of Parks & Zones at DP World GCC, Ram Ramachandran, Senior Vice President at Tech Mahindra, and Alice Usanase, Vice President at the Africa Finance Corporation.

Reflecting on the UAE’s role in global trade resilience, Tom De Waele said, “The UAE has become a global model for how economies can thrive in the face of disruption. Through digital transformation, public-private partnerships, and a focus on connectivity, the country has built a trade ecosystem that is not only resilient but also continuously adaptive and strengthened by challenges. It was a privilege to discuss the UAE’s vision for the future of global trade and how other regions can learn from its approach in the intelligent age.”

As geopolitical tensions, resource disruptions, and shifting domestic power dynamics continue to challenge global supply chains, the session examined how interconnected digital ecosystems and data-sharing initiatives can create a more robust and responsive global trade infrastructure.

Bain & Company’s participation in the WEF Annual Meeting further underscores its commitment to driving positive change and fostering sustainable growth. The firm continues to support governments and businesses worldwide as they navigate complex global challenges.

