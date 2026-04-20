ABU DHABI, UAE: Bain & Company, a leading global management consultancy, today announced it is expanding its UAE footprint with a new office space in Abu Dhabi, reiterating its long-standing commitment to the UAE’s growing role as a hub for regional and global business.

This step builds on Bain’s established Middle East operations, including the expansion of its Dubai office in 2023, and marks the next phase in the firm’s regional growth. Driven by increasing client demand across Abu Dhabi’s public and private sectors, and commitment to existing clients across both sectors, the move will enable Bain to work more closely with the institutions and leadership teams that are shaping the Emirate’s economic future. The new office will serve as a home for Bain’s people, teams, and clients in Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi has emerged as one of the most dynamic markets in the region, with ambitious national agendas spanning economic diversification, energy transition, technology and AI, sovereign investment, sustainability, and social development. Bain has built deep relationships across many of these sectors through its diversified practice groups, including its AI Insights & Solutions (AIS) team, and sees significant opportunity to deepen its impact by establishing a permanent, larger presence in the capital.

Bain & Company has supported clients across the Middle East for three decades, building a strong track record of delivering results on complex transformation programs. In the UAE, the firm works alongside leading public and private sector institutions on initiatives that drive long-term value creation, operational excellence, and strategic growth.

Eric Beranger-Fenouillet, Managing Partner of Bain & Company Middle East, said: Abu Dhabi is at the center of the most important strategic agendas in the region, from sovereign investment and energy transition to AI adoption and socio-economic development. Our clients here are moving quickly from vision to execution on programs that are genuinely shaping the future. Securing this space is about being closer to that work and bringing the full depth of Bain’s capabilities to our clients in the capital. We see real momentum here, and we want to be part of it for the long term.”

Anne-Laure Malauzat, Managing Partner of Bain & Company UAE, added: “Abu Dhabi is central to our UAE business, and this expanded office reflects that. We already work with some of the Emirate’s most prominent organizations and having a larger team on the ground allows us to do that more effectively. This expansion also reinforces our existing Dubai and Abu Dhabi operations, creating a stronger combined UAE platform for our people and our clients. Abu Dhabi is a place where ambition is matched by execution, and we are proud to be investing deeper in this market alongside our clients.”



The new Abu Dhabi office space is targeting LEED Gold certification, in line with the firm's sustainability commitments and platinum EcoVadis rating.



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About Bain & Company

Bain & Company is a global consultancy that helps the world’s most ambitious change makers define the future. Across 65 cities in 40 countries, we work alongside our clients as one team with a shared ambition to achieve extraordinary results, outperform the competition, and redefine industries. We complement our tailored, integrated expertise with a vibrant ecosystem of digital innovators to deliver better, faster, and more enduring outcomes. Our 10-year commitment to invest more than $1 billion in pro bono services brings our talent, expertise, and insight to organizations tackling today’s urgent challenges in education, racial equity, social justice, economic development, and the environment. We earned a platinum rating from EcoVadis, the leading platform for environmental, social, and ethical performance ratings for global supply chains, putting us in the top 1% of all companies. Since our founding in 1973, we have measured our success by the success of our clients, and we proudly maintain the highest level of client advocacy in the industry.