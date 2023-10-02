Dubai, United Arab Emirates — Bain & Company, the leading global management consulting firm, in partnership with the international energy conference and exhibition ADIPEC, will conduct a leadership roundtable that addresses one of the biggest energy and climate issues we face today, accelerating the pathways to decarbonisation. The roundtable seeks to enhance discussion across the energy ecosystem and beyond.

Moderated by Peter Parry, Partner and Chairman of Energy and Natural Resources practice at Bain & Company, the session titled ‘Accelerated pathways to industrial decarbonisation through strategic collaboration,’ will be held at ADIPEC 2023 on October 3 from 02:00 pm – 03:30 pm GMT+4. Eric Beranger-Fenouillet, Middle East Head of Energy and Natural Resources practice, Bain & Company, and Gaute Andreassen, Partner, Bain & Company Middle East partners will also be in attendance.

The roundtable will discuss actionable strategies for industry-wide decarbonization through collaborative efforts across various sectors, focusing on the current progress and future success of National Oil Companies (NOCs). Despite the challenges of transition, the time is now to leverage strategic partnerships to capitalize on opportunities in a decarbonized global economy.

“The World Economic Forum estimates that the industrial sector is responsible for 40% of global energy consumption and more than 30% of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, making it the second largest emitter of CO2 after power generation.,” said Peter Parry, chairman of Energy and Natural Resources, Bain and Company. “Accelerating the reduction of CO2 emissions in hard-to-abate industries hinges on organizations' collaborative efforts towards a shared vision for a greener future, harmonized with governmental policies to smooth the transition process.”

ADIPEC 2023, taking place in Abu Dhabi from 2-5 October 2023 under the theme ‘Decarbonising. Faster. Together.’, is an international platform uniting industry to accelerate urgent, collective and responsible action to decarbonise quicker and future-proof our energy system. Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates and hosted by ADNOC, ADIPEC builds on its nearly four-decade legacy as an inclusive platform, convening the public sector, leaders in energy and technology, the financial community and private enterprise stakeholders from a wide spectrum of industries and sectors, as well as future talent.

Across 350 unique sessions, ADIPEC 2023 will welcome more than 1,600 speakers – including government ministers, CEOs, policymakers, energy experts and innovators – to rally industries, sectors and individuals around a common cause, encouraging collaboration and the action required to advance the world’s decarbonisation goals.

