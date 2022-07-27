Jeddah, KSA: As part of its business expansion and growth plan, Bahri Line, a new business unit under Bahri Logistics, has extended its liner service to Jakarta in Indonesia after signing a contract with Caterpillar, the world’s leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives.

Marking the launch of the new service, Bahri Abha RoCon vessel (IMO: 9620944, MMSI 403520001) sailing under the flag of Saudi Arabia recently called the Port of Tanjung Priok situated north of the capital city.

With the new move, Bahri Line will offer direct service from the Mediterranean, the Middle East, and India to Jakarta, Indonesia. The company will also offer direct service to the United States from the Southeast Asian city. The one-year contract will allow Caterpillar to load its heavy vehicle shipments from Chennai, India to Jakarta on every Bahri Line vessel.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Soror Basalom, President of Bahri Logistics, said: “With the launch of the new direct liner service to Jakarta through a strategic partnership with Caterpillar, we have made a great leap in our efforts to expand Bahri Line’s liner network and market presence. The new port call further bolsters our globally leading service connecting the US, Europe, the Mediterranean, the Middle East, the Indian sub-continent, and the Far East and demonstrates our commitment to providing services of the highest standards for our customers around the world with a vision to become their carrier of choice.”

The first of six business units within Bahri, a global leader in logistics and transportation, Bahri Logistics is one of the top 10 break bulk carriers in the world and ranks among the top 5 in Europe. It owns and operates an impressive fleet of six state-of-the-art multipurpose vessels on a regular liner schedule. Bringing over forty years of maritime logistics experience, the business division combines all modes of transportation, including sea, air, rail, and road, to provide industry-leading door-to-door, express freight forwarding and logistics services.

-Ends-