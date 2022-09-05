Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: – Bahri, a global leader in logistics and transportation, has successfully launched the first phase of its Fleet Performance Monitoring Center (FPMC). Bahri aims to develop the center into a centralized support system that provides data and analytics-driven guidance and recommendations to be used for decision-making by technical, safety, and crewing operations.

FPMC, which utilizes high-frequency data gathered from each vessel’s alarm monitoring, navigation, and cargo systems, will grow into the main comprehensive data science-driven central support hub for all of Bahri’s vessel operations.

Eng. Ahmed Ali AlSubaey, CEO of Bahri, said: “With this first phase now underway, our day-to-day focus at the Fleet Performance Monitoring Center will be on improving the overall performance of Bahri’s vessels through high-frequency data collection and monitoring systems. This comes as part of our long-term digital transformation strategy that will take our operations to unprecedented levels of efficiency and help us support the Kingdom’s drive for smarter and more sustainable operations across all sectors of the economy.”

The crew onboard and the operations team ashore can easily monitor the condition of various equipment and systems. Analytics-driven timely interventions and machine learning anomaly detection tools will also help to pre-empt breakdowns, minimize downtime, enhance predictive maintenance, monitor regulatory compliance, and aid in overall decision-making. Historical trends and cross-sensor analytics can be used for troubleshooting and investigations into defects if they occur.

FPMC’s main control center is equipped with HD video walls along with other equipment and softwares required to transmit inputs.

Phases two and three, which are set to commence in the upcoming two years, will contribute to expanding the scope of the center’s operations, further integrating various systems, and developing and refining its analytical dashboards.

About Bahri:

Established in 1978, Bahri Group is one of the world’s foremost logistics and transportation companies, playing a leading role in the transformation and growth of the global transportation industry through innovation and delivering value-added onshore and offshore services. As a global leader in the logistics and transportation industry, Bahri has six business units that include Bahri Oil, Bahri Logistics, Bahri Chemicals, Bahri Dry Bulk, Bahri Ship Management, and Bahri Desalination.

Bahri is one of the largest owners and operators of Very Large Crude-oil Carriers (VLCCs) in the world, and one of the largest owner of chemical tankers in the Middle East. Presently, the company owns and operates 95 vessels, including 42 VLCCs, 28 chemical and 10 product tankers, 6 multipurpose ro-ro vessels, and 9 dry bulk carriers, together with a strong order book, serving 150 ports worldwide.

Bahri is committed to playing an integral and leading role in realizing Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 by continuously enhancing and expanding its services and presence across the world, enabling the opening of new trade routes, and positioning the Kingdom as a unique regional logistics gateway to three continents.

Bahri has around 3,500 dedicated employees across its global network of offices in Saudi Arabia, UAE, USA, and India.