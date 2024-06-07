Athens, Greece: Bahri, the National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia and a global leader in logistics and shipping, has successfully concluded its participation in Posidonia 2024, one of the world’s biggest shipping exhibitions. Held under the theme "Powering Ahead" from June 3-7, 2024, at the Athens Metropolitan Expo, this biennial event was a convergence point for maritime professionals, renowned shipping companies, innovators, and pioneering industry leaders from around the globe.

Leveraging this pivotal platform, Bahri showcased its extensive capabilities and advanced solutions across six business units: Bahri Oil, Bahri Integrated Logistics, Bahri Chemicals, Bahri Dry Bulk, Bahri Ship Management, and Bahri Marine. The company's dedicated booth at the exhibition site facilitated networking with global counterparts, exploring partnership and business opportunities, and engaging with other stakeholders.

Bahri's participation at Posidonia 2024 aimed to tap into Greece's shipping industry and highlight its technological leadership and exceptional offerings in the shipping and logistics spheres to a global audience. As a hub of the world’s largest shipping community, Greece is also a top ship-owning nation, operating 21 percent of the international and 59 percent of the European capacity, underscoring the significance of this global event.

Organized under the auspices of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs & Insular Policy, the Hellenic Chamber of Shipping, and the Union of Greek Shipowners, with the support of the Municipality of Piraeus and the Greek Shipping Co-operation Committee, Posidonia 2024 attracted over 2,030 exhibitors from 82 countries, showcasing their unique offerings and capabilities.