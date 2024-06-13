Manama, Bahrain:– Bahrain Steel, a leading producer and global supplier of high-grade iron ore pellets, announced the arrival of the vessel, MV Ubuntu Unity, owned by Anglo American. This marks a significant milestone for Bahrain Steel, as it is the largest vessel to call on the company since its inception in 1984.

The Ubuntu Unity is a state-of-the-art Capesize+ Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) vessel, which stands out for its exceptional fuel efficiency, resulting in a remarkable 35% reduction in CO2 emissions compared to vessels using standard maritime fuel. The name of the fleet was taken from the Zulu word “Ubuntu”, which means “I am because you are” – signifying the sense of community that Anglo American seeks to build with those who work with them, and wherever they operate.

This shipment highlights Bahrain Steel’s commitment to decarbonization and its strategic partnership with Anglo American. Additionally, the shipment also witnessed the issuance of an electronic bill of lading (eBL), which signifies a move towards a more efficient, secure, and sustainable alternative to the traditional and complex paper-based process.

In line with Bahrain Steel’s commitment to decarbonization, the arrival of the largest vessel with DR pellet feed in the company’s history signifies a momentous step towards sustainable iron ore feed sourcing. Bahrain Steel takes pride in its longstanding partnership with Anglo American, which enables the delivery of high-quality iron ore feed from Brazil to Bahrain.

Commenting on the occasion, Dilip George, Group CEO at Bahrain Steel, said: “The arrival of the MV Ubuntu Unity represents a landmark achievement for Bahrain Steel and the Kingdom of Bahrain. Using the LNG fueled, larger sized vessel for iron ore imports, together with electronic bill of lading and e-presentation of documents, not only enhances our supply chain efficiency, but also aligns with our commitment to significantly reduce our carbon footprint. Our collaboration with Anglo American on environmentally responsible practices, is a testament to our joint commitment to drive the industry towards a more sustainable future.”

Matt Walker, CEO of Anglo American’s Marketing business, said, “Bahrain Steel is one of Anglo American’s key customers, with whom we enjoy a longstanding partnership for the supply of our high-quality DR pellet feed. In addition, we also toll two million tonnes of pellets with them. By using our dual-fueled LNG vessel, the Ubuntu Unity, to transport iron ore cargo for Bahrain Steel, coupled with transacting with electronic bills of lading, we demonstrate our commitment to collaborate in advancing both our companies’ sustainability efforts. We have outlined our ambition to reduce our Scope 3 emissions by 50% by 2040 (against a 2020 baseline) in our Sustainable Mining Plan, something that can only be done via working closely together with like-minded industry partners. I am also delighted that Anglo American has achieved this milestone of having the largest vessel call on Bahrain Steel since their inception in 1984.”

Bahrain Steel remains committed in its pursuit of sustainable practices, embracing technological advancements and fostering collaborations to reduce its environmental footprint. The company continues to work closely with world-renowned partners to drive positive change within the industry and contribute to a more sustainable future.

Bahrain Steel

Established in 1984, Bahrain Steel, a wholly owned subsidiary of Foulath Holding, is a leading producer and global supplier of high-grade iron-ore pellets. With a production capacity of 13 million tons per annum of high-grade iron ore pellets, Bahrain Steel produces high quality of Direct Reduction (DR) pellets for steelmaking. Raw materials arrive by ship at its own port terminal, and from where three-quarters of its finished products are exported. Bahrain Steel has an uncompromising commitment to environmental controls and safety at work, in line with international standard practices.