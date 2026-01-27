Manama – Bahrain Marina Development Company (BMDC), the master developer of the Bahrain Marina project on the eastern waterfront of the capital Manama, has announced the official launch of its new sub-brand, Marina Walk, which will serve as the approved corporate identity for the development and management of the project’s commercial component. The launch reflects the company’s commitment to delivering an integrated, high-quality commercial experience.

Marina Walk forms a core element of the Bahrain Marina project and encompasses its comprehensive commercial offering, including the indoor shopping mall, outdoor retail spaces, cafés and restaurants, as well as premium waterfront dining outlets overlooking the marina. Together, these components will create a vibrant urban destination that brings together retail, leisure and distinctive dining experiences in the heart of Manama.

On this occasion, Mr. Reyadh Yousif Sater, Chairman of the Board of Bahrain Marina Development Company, stated that the launch of Marina Walk represents a strategic milestone in the project’s development journey. He noted that the new brand reflects the company’s vision to create integrated destinations that enhance quality of life and add meaningful value to Bahrain’s commercial and leisure landscape.

“Marina Walk represents an extension of our vision for Bahrain Marina to develop a fully integrated waterfront destination that combines vitality of place, quality design and a diverse range of experiences,” Mr. Sater said. “It responds to market aspirations while offering a comprehensive experience for residents and visitors, in line with the project’s overall vision.”

For his part, Engineer Hisham Almoayyed, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Bahrain Marina Development Company, highlighted that the launch of the new sub-brand comes as part of the phased progress in delivering the project’s various components. He confirmed that Marina Walk has been designed to serve as a key attraction within the development.

“The launch of Marina Walk marks an important step in realising the integrated vision of Bahrain Marina,” Almoayyed said. “We have focused on developing a commercial component that offers a balanced mix of retail, dining and café options, while fully leveraging the project’s unique waterfront location. Marina Walk will be a qualitative addition that strengthens Bahrain Marina’s position as a leading destination for shopping, leisure and dining.”

Marina Walk forms an essential part of the broader Bahrain Marina vision, which seeks to redefine the concept of the waterfront in the Kingdom of Bahrain through the development of a fully integrated destination that brings together luxury living, retail, leisure and hospitality in a prime strategic location on the eastern side of Manama.

About Bahrain Marina

Bahrain Marina is an extraordinary waterfront development strategically positioned on the eastern coast of Manama, the capital of Bahrain. With a development budget of BD 200 million, this landmark project features an array of luxury retail outlets, fine dining restaurants, and internationally renowned cafes. The development also includes a shopping mall, a marina with yacht parking, and an expansive 3,200-square-meter marine club offering a wide range of recreational activities and marine programs, contributing significantly to the Kingdom's tourism sector.

In addition, Bahrain Marina provides a unique residential experience with luxurious freehold units, premium hotel accommodations, extensive green spaces, and high-end sports facilities. The project is designed to promote a balanced lifestyle that enhances residents' and visitors' quality of life.

For more information and to experience the future of luxury living, please visit www.bahrainmarina.bh.