Manama: On the occasion of the first anniversary of construction commencement, Bahrain Marina Development Company, the developer behind the prestigious Bahrain Marina project in the heart of Manama, proudly announces a significant achievement: 25% of the project’s first phase has been successfully completed. This milestone reflects the substantial progress made by the team and the company's commitment to meeting its construction timelines while adhering to the highest standards of quality and safety.

Commenting on this achievement, Mr. Khalid Najibi, Chairman of Bahrain Marina Development Company, expressed his pride: “We are extremely proud of the tremendous progress achieved over the past year. Reaching 25% completion is a remarkable accomplishment that underscores our commitment to delivering a world-class project. Achieving this while maintaining a strong safety record demonstrates the dedication and diligence of our entire team. This achievement strengthens our confidence in completing Bahrain Marina on time and to the highest quality standards.”

Mr. Najibi added, “Bahrain Marina is not just a real estate development; it represents our vision to create something exceptional for Bahrain and the region. We are determined to deliver a project that sets new benchmarks for luxury and quality, enhancing Bahrain’s reputation as a premier investment and tourism destination. As we move forward, we remain committed to contributing to the Kingdom’s economic vision and setting the bar for future developments.”

He further emphasised, "Bahrain Marina symbolises the power of ambition, experience, and vision. We are driven to create a project that redefines luxury living and entertainment in Bahrain, making Bahrain Marina a flagship destination. Each milestone increases our determination to exceed expectations, and we look forward to celebrating its completion with the community.”

Mr. Yousef Al Thawadi, Managing Director and CEO of Bahrain Marina Development Company, also expressed his satisfaction with the progress: “Achieving 25% completion within the first year is a testament to the efficiency and commitment of our dedicated team. We are moving steadily towards our vision of delivering a project that elevates the standards of quality and luxury in Bahrain, and we will continue to build on this momentum in the upcoming stages.”

The Bahrain Marina project is one of the most significant real estate and tourism developments in the Kingdom of Bahrain. It is designed to provide an integrated and luxurious living experience that blends high-end residential, retail, entertainment, and hospitality offerings.

The project features an array of luxury residential units, including meticulously designed apartments offering panoramic views of the Gulf. Five-star hotels provide premium hospitality services. A state-of-the-art yacht marina is also part of the development, offering world-class facilities for marine enthusiasts.

In addition to luxury residences and hospitality, Bahrain Marina will boast a high-end shopping mall featuring a diverse range of international and local retailers. The development will also host a variety of restaurants and cafes catering to different culinary tastes, along with family-friendly recreational facilities, green spaces, parks, pristine beaches, and modern sports facilities, including swimming pools.

Bahrain Marina Development Company remains committed to implementing the highest standards of quality, sustainability, and innovation in the project, which is expected to drive significant economic growth in the region. With its combination of luxury living, leisure, and entertainment, Bahrain Marina is poised to set new benchmarks for real estate and tourism development in Bahrain, reinforcing the Kingdom’s position as a global destination for living, tourism, and investment.

We’re proud to announce a major milestone: 25% of the Bahrain Marina project was completed within the first year of construction. We remain committed to progressing on schedule and maintaining the highest quality standards throughout the development.

This remarkable achievement is a testament to the dedication and commitment of the entire Bahrain Marina team. We will continue with the same passion and attention to detail as we progress, determined to deliver a project that redefines luxury and quality in the region.

We are steadily working towards our vision of delivering a truly unique project. As we enter the subsequent construction phases, our commitment to excellence remains unwavering, and we look forward to achieving even more excellent progress in the months ahead.

About Bahrain Marina

Bahrain Marina is an extraordinary waterfront development strategically positioned on the eastern coast of Manama, the capital of Bahrain. With a development budget of BD 200 million, this landmark project features an array of luxury retail outlets, fine dining restaurants, and internationally renowned cafes. The development also includes a shopping mall, a marina with yacht parking, and an expansive 3,200-square-meter marine club offering a wide range of recreational activities and marine programs, contributing significantly to the Kingdom's tourism sector.

In addition, Bahrain Marina provides a unique residential experience with luxurious freehold units, premium hotel accommodations, extensive green spaces, and high-end sports facilities. The project is designed to promote a balanced lifestyle that enhances residents' and visitors' quality of life.

For more information and to experience the future of luxury living, please visit: www.bahrainmarina.bh.