Under the patronage of the Central Bank of Bahrain, and in the presence of H.E. Rasheed Mohammed Al Maraj, the CBB Governor and Mr. Abdulkarim Ahmed Bucheery Chairman of Bahrain Bourse, the final TradeQuest Awards Ceremony was held on Sunday, 8th May 2022 at BIBF’s Auditorium where high school and university students taking part in the 2021-2022 TradeQuest Program, were honored at the ceremony with top finalists receiving a total of BD 30,000 cash reward.

The ceremony was attended by students, investment advisors, senior representatives from sponsoring organizations, and senior officials from the Ministry of Education.

During the ceremony, H.E. Rasheed Mohammed Al Maraj delivered a speech where he emphasized on the importance of the TradeQuest Program in enriching students’ knowledge on financial markets, and developing their skills to better prepare them for their future careers.

H.E. Rasheed Mohammed Al Maraj praised participating students’ efforts in the program and thanked them for their commitment to the program during a challenging academic year. The Governor also praised the role of Bahrain Bourse and the financial institutions who have supported the program and contributed to its success.

On his part, Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa, Chief Executive Officer of Bahrain Bourse commented, “Enhancing investment awareness remains one of the key pillars of Bahrain Bourse’s strategy, with more than 6800 participants of our various awareness programs in 2021.”

“At Bahrain Bourse, we have structured a series of financial literacy and awareness programs to set the foundation for the future leaders of tomorrow and offer basic saving and investment concepts to youngsters. Our programs are structured to kick-start within a classroom format at a very young age, with Smart Investor program now being part of the Ministry of Education’s curriculum for Grade 4 students,” Shaikha Khalifa added.

The top three winners from the Private schools category were as follows, 1st Place – Ibn Khuldoon National School, 2nd Place – St. Christopher’s School, and 3rd Place – Al Noor International School. The top three winners from the Government schools category were as follows: 1st Place – Jidhafs Secondary Girls School, 2nd Place – West Riffa Secondary Girls School, and 3rd Place – Al Noor Secondary Girls School. The top three winners from the Universities category were as follows: 1st place – BIBF, 2nd Place - British University of Bahrain, and 3rd Place – Bahrain Polytechnic.

The 2021-2022 TradeQuest program includes a total of 21 school teams (including Private and Government Schools) and 6 universities; private schools are: Abdul Rahman Kanoo International School, Bahrain Bayan School, British School of Bahrain, Britus International School, Al Hekma International School, Ibn Khuldoon National School, Naseem International School, New Millenium School, Al Noor International School, and St. Christopher’s School, Al Wisam School.

The Government Schools are: Ahmed Al-Omran Secondary Boys School, Al-Estiqlal Secondary Girls School, Ghazi Al-Gosaibi Secondary Girls School, Jidhafs Secondary Girls School, Muharraq Secondary Boys School, Al Noor Secondary Girls School, Omaima bint Al No’aman Secondry Girls School, Saar Secondary Girls School, Al-Tadamon Secondary Girls School, and West Riffa Secondary Girls School.

The participating universities are: Arab Open University, Bahrain Polytechnic, BIBF, British University of Bahrain, University of Bahrain and University of Technology Bahrain.

Bahrain Bourse would like to extend its sincere thanks to the Central Bank of Bahrain for their patronage to the TradeQuest Ceremony as well as to the following institutions for sponsoring TradeQuest: Platinum Sponsors include: Ahli United Bank, Bank ABC, Khaleeji Commercial Bank, and National Bank of Bahrain. Gold Sponsors include: Ithmaar Holding and SICO BSC (c). Silver Sponsors include: Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba), BBK, Gulf International Bank (GIB), Kuwait Finance House (KFH), and United Gulf Bank, and the Knowledge Partner: the Bahrain Institute of Banking & Finance (BIBF).

TradeQuest is a simulation-based business-education partnership program that provides participating students with a real-life experience of capital market investment by learning the systems and regulations implemented at both Bahrain Bourse and NYSE, analyzing and selecting which shares to invest in, and managing a portfolio of shares.

