Bahrain Bourse (BHB), a licensed exchange by the Central Bank of Bahrain, in partnership with INJAZ Bahrain, proudly announces the launch of the 7th Edition of the Smart Investor Program. This program, which has become an integral part of the government school curriculum, is designed to develop fundamental financial literacy skills amongst 4th grade elementary students.

Her Highness Shaikha Hessa Bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, Chairperson of INJAZ Bahrain, expressed her enthusiasm for the program, stating, "The Smart Investor Program is a cornerstone of our mission to empower the youth of Bahrain with essential life skills. Financial literacy is a critical component of this empowerment, and we are delighted to see the positive impact this program has had on thousands of students over the years. We look forward to another successful edition of the program."

Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa, Chief Executive Officer of Bahrain Bourse, commented on the program's significance, saying, "The Smart Investor Program reflects our ongoing commitment to fostering financial literacy from an early age. By equipping young students with the knowledge and tools they need to make sound financial decisions, we are laying the foundation for a financially savvy future generation. We are proud to continue this initiative in partnership with INJAZ Bahrain and are grateful for the support of the Ministry of Education and our valued sponsors: Ahli United Bank, Gold Sponsor, Bank ABC and National Bank of Kuwait, Silver Sponsors. "

The Smart Investor Program employs interactive edutainment activities to engage students in learning the basics of money management and saving, inspiring them to make informed and responsible financial decisions. The program consists of seven themed sessions that guide students through critical financial concepts, including Thinking, Specifying, Planning, Execution, Saving, Progression and Evaluation.

Through their participation in the program, students will gain the ability to identify various financial payment methods, such as debit and credit cards, cash, and cheques. They will also learn key financial literacy terms, understand the importance of saving and acquire essential financial planning principles.

Since its inception during the academic year 2018-2019, the Smart Investor Program has made a significant impact, reaching over 40,500 students at private and government schools in Bahrain supported by more than 1,200 volunteers. The program's fourth edition introduced a national competition, further enhancing students' financial decision-making skills and fostering creativity and entrepreneurship.

About Bahrain Bourse

Bahrain Bourse is a self-regulated multi-asset marketplace operator established since 1987. Bahrain Bourse aims to offer to its investors, issuers, and intermediaries a comprehensive suite of exchange-related facilities including offering listing, trading, settlement, and depositary services for various financial instruments. We aim to offer our stakeholders with the best investment and trading solutions, and pair it with creative insights and problem solving skills to provide our investors, issuers, and intermediaries with valuable resources to meet their every expectation. Our key growth pillars underpins our way of conducting business and how we interact with our stakeholders: Origination, Innovation, Collaboration, and Pioneering Spirit, and all of them working together is what enables us to offer you with an "Oasis of Investment Opportunities”.

For general inquiries, please contact:

Bahrain Financial Harbor

Harbor Gate, Level 4

P.O. Box 3203

Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain

info@bahrainbourse.com

www.bahrainbourse.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Marketing & Business Development

e-Mail: mbsd.info@bahrainbourse.com