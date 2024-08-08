Ajman, UAE: Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel, managed by Hospitality Management Holding (HMH), has taken a significant step towards environmental responsibility and sustainability by collaborating with Dr. Linen ™ in their innovative 360 Weave ™ Textile Recycling Initiative.

A total of 745 kilograms of linens and uniforms, which had reached the end of their useful life cycle, were handed over to Dr. Linen™, a company renowned for its expertise in handling and recycling textiles. The discarded linens and uniforms will be processed and repurposed, demonstrating a practical approach to managing end-of-life materials and extending their lifecycle.

“Handling over these end-of-life linens and uniforms is a testament to our ongoing efforts to promote sustainability,” said Mr. Iftikhar Hamdani, Area General Manager of Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel. “By taking this step, we are reducing our environmental footprint and promoting effective recycling and waste reduction. We look forward to a fruitful, long-term partnership with Dr. Linen™.”

Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel remains steadfast in its commitment to sustainability and continuously exploring new opportunities to enhance environmental programs and contribute to a more sustainable future.

About Bahi Hotels and Resorts:

Bahi Hotels and Resorts, managed by HMH – Hospitality Management Holding – was launched in 2012 in Ajman as the first alcohol-free hotel. Bahi Hotels & Resorts is an upscale 5-Star brand that has been designed to offer discerning travelers a whole new experience in a luxurious, distinctive and relaxing environment. Superlative level of service, meticulous attention to detail and refinement places it at par with leading, internationally acclaimed luxury brands. Bahi Ajman Palace hotels provide its guests with 1st class services and luxurious facilities. Set on a private beach, the hotel includes a wide range of rooms equipped with the finest facilities. It also provides guests with an exceptional culinary dining experience in addition to its leisure facilities that include a lifestyle club, luxurious spa and a pool. It is also equipped with venues that can hold corporate meetings or grand weddings. The hotel provides its guests a heritage retreat with a contemporary spirit.

For more information about the hotel please visit: www.hmhhotelgroup.com/bahiajmanpalacehotel

