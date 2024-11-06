Muscat – Bahar, the flagship brand of National Detergent Company (NDC), held an exciting prize distribution event for its “Buy Bahar Own Your Dream Tesla” campaign at Oman Avenues Mall on Friday, recently. The highlight of the event was the announcement of the grand prize winner of a Tesla Model Y, marking a significant first for Oman, alongside 75 additional high value prizes for Bahar customers.

Running from July 25 to October 7, 2024, the "Buy Bahar Own Your Dream Tesla" campaign encouraged customers to purchase any product from Bahar, No.1, Pinex, Farah, or Spark for as little as 3 OMR, making the promotion accessible to a broad audience. By simply entering their details, participants had the chance to win the grand prize of a Tesla Model Y and an array of valuable gifts, including gift vouchers, washing machines, iPhones, and Samsung Galaxy phones. This campaign stands out as the first of its kind in Oman to offer a Tesla as a prize, adding a unique allure to the promotion.

Mr. Mohamad Abdul Hussain Bhacker, Chairman of National Detergent Company, commented on the campaign’s impact: “This campaign has been a testament to our dedication to rewarding our customers in extraordinary ways. We are thrilled to present Oman’s first-ever Tesla prize in a promotion, and witnessing the excitement from our customers has been incredibly fulfilling. Our aim has always been to create great moments and lasting memories, and today we achieved exactly that.”

Mr. Murali Sundar, CEO of NDC, added, “The success of the ‘Buy Bahar Own Your Dream Tesla’ campaign has been unprecedented. The level of engagement and excitement from our customers has exceeded our expectations. Seeing the joy on the winner’s face as she received her Tesla is a highlight we’ll cherish. This campaign strengthens our commitment to offering more innovative promotions that resonate deeply with the community.”

As a leading supplier of home and personal care products in the region, Bahar, a 100% Omani brand, remains dedicated to delivering outstanding value and quality to customers across the Sultanate. The company is devoted to introducing engaging campaigns and quality products that enhance everyday life, fostering a deeper connection with customers and making a tangible difference.