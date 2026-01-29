Doha, Qatar – badrgo, Qatar’s own fully licensed mobility platform, has announced its participation in Web Summit Qatar 2026, taking place from 1–4 February 2026 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC). During the event, badrgo will officially announce its expansion into Mauritania, marking an important milestone in the platform’s growth beyond Qatar while maintaining its local-first, people-centric approach.

Web Summit Qatar 2026 is the Middle East edition of one of the world’s largest global technology conferences, bringing together founders, investors, policymakers, technology leaders, and innovators from around the world to explore emerging technologies, entrepreneurship, and the future of digital platforms.

badrgo’s participation aligns with its ambition to contribute to these conversations by sharing its experience building and scaling a mobility platform designed specifically for Qatar’s local realities. Developed and licensed in Qatar, badrgo addresses everyday mobility needs through accessible technology, transparent experiences, and strong partnerships with licensed drivers and local limousine operators, ensuring quality of service within a regulated environment.

As the platform continues to evolve, badrgo has expanded its offering to include premium mobility services through partnerships with AAM and Q Autos, while maintaining its commitment to affordability, predictability, and reliability. These partnerships complement badrgo’s core services and reflect its ability to serve a broader range of rider needs without compromising service standards.

At Web Summit Qatar 2026, badrgo will guide visitors through a structured engagement journey highlighting the platform’s evolution, operational model, and the strategic decisions behind building a people-centric mobility service in a regulated market. Through live demonstrations and on-site discussions, visitors will gain insight into how badrgo prioritises predictability, accessibility, and partnership-led growth as part of a broader mobility innovation conversation.

Dr. Hassan Al-Ibrahim, Co-founder and Chief Strategy and Growth Officer at Badr Technology, stated: “Building badrgo has always been about responding to real, everyday mobility needs with solutions that are grounded in trust, partnership, and local understanding. Web Summit Qatar provides the right platform to share our journey, engage with the global tech ecosystem, and announce our next phase of growth as we take this model beyond Qatar.”

The booth experience will also highlight badrgo’s ongoing efforts to enhance quality of service and promote more responsible mobility choices, including its GoGreen vehicle option, which supports environmentally conscious transportation without impacting affordability or accessibility.

Beyond its core mobility offering, badrgo will also showcase its active role in community and cultural engagement in Qatar. As a major sponsor and official transportation partner of the Qatar International Food Festival (QIFF), badrgo supported rider and driver engagement initiatives throughout the festival, reinforcing appreciation for its driver community.

The ongoing 2nd Anniversary Campaign and initiatives such as the Daily Race and Lucky Driver Partners of the Month, also reflect badrgo’s appreciation for the riders and drivers who have supported its journey since launch, reinforcing how trust, loyalty, and shared success contribute to long-term platform sustainability.

badrgo’s participation at Web Summit Qatar 2026 marks another milestone in its journey as a locally built mobility platform with growing relevance within Qatar’s innovation ecosystem. As the company continues to evolve its offering, it remains focused on using technology to make everyday mobility more predictable, accessible, and connected, while staying firmly grounded in the needs of the communities it serves.

badrgo is Qatar’s own on-demand mobility platform, launched in 2023 as a homegrown alternative for safe, convenient, cost-effective, and sustainable transportation. Developed by Badr Technology W.L.L., a Qatari tech company, badrgo is fully licenced and registered with the Ministry of Transport – ensuring that every experience is legal, insured, and secure. The platform connects passengers and communities with a fleet of vetted, professional drivers and their limousine companies via a user-friendly mobile app, offering reliable service at affordable flat rates.

badrgo mission is to make everyday mobility in Qatar easier and budget-friendly, and more environmentally sustainable without compromising on quality. App offers include real-time ride tracking, upfront fare quotes, multiple vehicle options, and 24/7 customer support, guaranteeing an exceptional experience for all users.

Since its launch, badrgo has introduced innovative mobility offering, such as advance bookings, hourly and monthly rides, multi-stop trips, and loyalty promotions, while forging strong community and business partnerships to continuously add value. Headquartered in Doha, badrgo is a community-focused platform and sustainability-minded platform: empowering local drivers, and their affiliated companies, reinvesting in the broader Qatari community, and upholding the nation’s highest standards of safety and service excellence in pursuit of a smarter, more connected future.